Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Yami Gautam ties the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar in 'intimate wedding'. See first pic as couple
bollywood

Yami Gautam ties the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar in 'intimate wedding'. See first pic as couple

Actor Yami Gautam has tied the knot with her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. The actor took to social media on Friday to make the announcement.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar in their first picture as a married couple.

Actor Yami Gautam has tied the knot with her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. The actor took to social media on Friday to make the announcement.

She shared a picture of her and Aditya at their wedding ceremony, and quoted the poet Rumi in her caption. She wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

She continued, "As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

The couple's friends and colleagues wished them well in the comments section. Actor Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "This is so heartening. Many many congratulations!" Vaani Kapoor commented, "Congratulations," and added a heart emoji. Actor Dia Mirza, who recently tied the knot herself, wrote, "Congratulations Yami and Aditya. Lots of love and best wishes to a wonderful journey ahead!"

Also read: I never socialized and I still don’t. I guess each one of us has a core and you can’t change that: Yami Gautam

Aditya made his directorial debut with the blockbuster Uri, which starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. "Aditya’s passion about the film is infectious and the amount of extensive research he has done is amazing. I am really thrilled to be part of this film," Yami had said in a statement at the time. The filmmaker is currently working on his follow-up, The Immortal Ashwatthama, also starring Vicky.

Yami, meanwhile, made her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor. She has also appeared in films such as Kaabil and Bala. She was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yami gautam aditya dhar

Related Stories

bollywood

Yami Gautam: While returning to Mumbai, I was paranoid hearing about cases spiking, especially my industry colleagues

UPDATED ON APR 21, 2021 03:24 PM IST
bollywood

Success is when people accept you for what you are: Yami Gautam

PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:58 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP