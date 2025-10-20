Yami Gautam: Vedavid loves seeing the city lit up on Diwali

Yami Gautam is all set to ring in Diwali this year in Chandigarh where she grew up and says the preparation leading to Diwali has been equally exciting. In an exclusive conversation she says, “Right from cleaning the house, discarding what you don't need, getting new home decor, kitchen utilities and buying gifts, the whole vibe is warm and filled with excitement." Yami Gautam Dhar

Speaking about family traditions that she wants son Vedavid to carry forward she says, "Family tradition involves lighting diyas on Dhanteras, puja on Chhoti Diwali and making rangoli with soaked rice paste, drawing Ma Lakshmi's feet on the main day. It was fascinating watching my mom making them without stencils and we would be careful not to spoil it while playing around. Vedavid is really young but loves watching the city adorned with lights, and fireworks in the sky gets him excited. We make 'mitti ke ghar' that are placed in the puja room and offer sweets in the mandir. Vedavid is always part of the puja and he tries his best to chip in when we are cleaning the house. Aditya (Dhar, filmmaker husband) and I are very similar in our values and we like to maintain certain traditions, including celebrating Diwali and that's something we wish to continue."

The actor says she loves decorating the house with diyas and the aroma of mustard oil with which diyas are lit. She says, "It represents warmth and blessings, so I would always insist on being given the duty of placing diyas in all the rooms of the house. Fairylights are nice too but I only like warm colours, one tone lights. As for sweets, I love gulab jamun and kaju katli but I also love gurpara and shakkarpara, matri, mathi, which is part of shagun."

Yami who has successfully headlined both film and OTT projects, has five upcoming releases that she is excited about. She says, “I feel a certain sense of responsibility that the audience places so much trust in me and I will always do my best to live up to their expectations. I'm also thankful to my directors and producers who create magic with cinema.”