Yash and Roohi literally fill Karan Johar's shoes and prove posing is in their blood, see new pics

Karan Johar's children Yash and Roohi are proving that posing is in their blood. The twins recently stepped into the filmmaker's shoes, quite literally, and posed for the camera. Roohi and Yash twinned in a green T-shirt and shorts, wearing Karan's stylish shoes and caps.

The Johar kids posed for various shots and left fans gushing. Karan shared the gallery of photos and wrote, "In dada’s shoes already! My baby posers!! #lockdownwiththejohars pic courtesy @len5bm also thank you @aliaabhatt for @edamamma."

Namrata Shirodkar took to the comments section and said, "Cuteness 😍😍😍." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Seema Khan also said, "Tooo cute 😍😍". Rannvijay Singha commented, "Swag level 💯." Designer Manish Malhotra was all hearts whereas Farah Khan said, "They r rocking it!!"

Through the Covid-19-induced lockdown last summer, Karan treated fans with videos of his twins roasting him. Dubbing it as the 'Toodles' series, Karan would share videos in which his children would have savage opinions about the filmmaker's dressing sense.

Last month, on the occasion of Holi, the Johars celebrated the festival indoors. Karan shared pictures of the twins enjoying Holi with his mother, Hiroo Johar. "Organic Safe and still celebratory !!! Happy Holi to everyone !!! Let the colours of the festival change the grey and dark times forever...” he captioned the post with a few photos from their celebrations.

The filmmaker recently released the teaser of the upcoming anthology filmm Ajeeb Daastaans. The four short films have been directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. The anthology features actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sensharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut shares edited video of Karan Johar dancing to her song, calls it 'best video of Chali Chali challenge'

Karan has also been announcing actors and directors who are coming under the umbrella of a talent company, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) -- in partnership with Bunty Sajdeh. He recently confirmed that Sanjay Kapur's daughter Shanaya has been roped into the agency and will be launched under his production house.