Why did Ladies & Ladies teaser of Toxic get hate? Benedict Garrett says people have problems with sexual content

Toxic Ladies & Ladies teaser was dropped a few days ago and introduced the women of the Geetu Mohandas film, starring Yash in the lead role. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth were all shown in the teaser, which gained attention for all the wrong reasons. Many were shocked to see graphic sex scenes and innuendos about penises in it. The teaser received mixed reviews on social media.

Toxic actor responds to criticism

Yash in a still from the Ladies & Ladies teaser

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Actor Benedict Garrett, who plays a supporting role in the film, has now reacted to the criticism to the teaser. He did an AMA session on his Instagram Stories, where a user asked, “Why are people hating Toxic Ladies & Ladies teaser?” In response, he said, “I have no idea. I can only assume people have more problems seeing sexually-related content than they do seeing violence. Which in my opinion is totally f***ed. Give me a world with sex over violence anyday.”

Benedict via Instagram Stories.

In the teaser, Nayanthara was seen riding a bike, while Kiara is hinted to play a dancer. Rukmini, Tara and Huma seem to be plotting something bigger, even though the video doesn’t reveal much. The glimpse also features Yash telling the ladies he’s fighting, “Ladies and ladies. Do you want to come one at a time? Or all together?” “But here comes the plot twist, ladies. Don't forget the predictable spectacle of men and their c**ks!” concluded the voiceover.

About Toxic

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{{^usCountry}} Toxic is a period gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Yash stars in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film was officially announced in 2023 as Yash 19, and filming commenced in 2024. The film, mounted on a massive budget, has been shot in Kannada and English simultaneously, dubbed into other South Indian languages and Hindi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toxic is a period gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Yash stars in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film was officially announced in 2023 as Yash 19, and filming commenced in 2024. The film, mounted on a massive budget, has been shot in Kannada and English simultaneously, dubbed into other South Indian languages and Hindi. {{/usCountry}}

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Filming wrapped up in 2025, and Toxic’s release has been postponed multiple times. It was initially scheduled for release on April 10, 2025, but was delayed because shooting had not yet wrapped. Later, it was announced that it would hit screens on March 19 this year, with Aditya Dhar revealing that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released on the same date. However, the release was postponed again to June 4, citing the conflict in West Asia. The film was postponed again for better ‘global distribution’ and is currently scheduled for release on August 26 on Onam.