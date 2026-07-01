Toxic teaser is just misogyny packaged in shiny ragebait; it's clear Yash-starrer wants to rile up to stay relevant
Toxic stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth.
With a film called Toxic, one needn’t expect too much in terms of sensitivity and balance. But when the film is directed by Geetu Mohandas, you hope there’s something different there. The first assets demolished those expectations. But then, Yash, the film’s star (and co-writer), announced they’d have a teaser only for the women in the film. And there are quite a few of them. Toxic has five female leads. The new teaser arrived on Wednesday morning and introduced the women for the first time. The only problem - all of them, including the superstar Nayanthara - got one shot each, while Yash dominated the frames, as did graphic sex scenes and innuendos about penises. Definitely, not one for the ladies!
A toxic teaser, surely
Titled Ladies and Ladies, this 1-minute, 42-second teaser features Yash’s voiceover (and his thumbnail, too). Like death and taxes, he is everywhere. We get glimpses of Nayanthara riding a bike, Kiara looking stunning, Tara Sutaria sashaying, Huma Qureshi kicking butt, and Rukmini Vasanth pointing a gun. At this point, we’re already hoping she was pointing it at us to rid us of watching more. But there is more - more of Yash. The teaser has five shots of the female leads - one each - and 13 of Yash. Yes, I counted. Normally, I’d say it makes sense because he is the bankable star. But wasn’t this supposed to be a teaser announcing the ‘ladies’ of Toxic? If so, the farce is quite transparent.
Not ladies first here
The complaint with Toxic has not been that it relegates its female leads. Most Indian films are guilty of doing that. Jacqueline Fernandes and Disha Patani barely had any lines in the entire first half of the recently released Welcome to the Jungle. And they were the leads there. Why Toxic lives up to its name is just how blatantly it pushes the misogyny. It’s one thing to make a film about toxicity. It’s another to celebrate it, glorify it, and almost make it aspirational cool. In a nation infamous for making demigods out of film stars and taking life lessons from mass entertainers, it is worrying, to say the least.
The obsession with sex
But what is the most intriguing aspect of the film is the gaze. The film, despite being directed by a woman, has an overwhelming male gaze that almost leers and letches. Sex can be shot in a glamorous manner without making the women objects. Toxic does not even try that. What is most jarring is one fight scene where Yash jams a gun into a female assailant’s mouth. The following shot is the most obvious allusion to graphic oral sex I have seen in an Indian film in recent times. And if that wasn’t enough, there is a supposedly funny line about ‘men and their co**s’ thrown in. Toxic’s approach to sex and intimacy has the finesse and class of how a teenage boy thinks about the subjects.
Ragebait disguised as a film
One may write theses about Toxic’s misguided or misplaced priorities. But I don’t believe the makers have put one foot wrong in their promotions so far. This is a film made by provocateurs. The assets are meant to instigate, rile up, and cause furore. It is ragebait masquerading as a work of art. It will start debates online and offline and remain in people’s consciousness for days. But whether ragebaiting is an effective movie marketing strategy or not will only be clear once the film releases on August 26.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.