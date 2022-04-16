Years after their tiff, Karan Johar sends wishes to Ajay Devgn for Runway 34, actors wants him to watch the 'first copy'

Actor-director Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Karan Johar had a wholesome conversation on Twitter, years after their tiff over the former's film Shivaay. Taking to the social media platform, Karan Johar shared the trailer of Runway 34 and also showered love on the cast of the film. In his tweet, Karan tagged Ajay, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Boman Irani. (Also Read | Ajay Devgn has perfect comeback as Amitabh Bachchan tries to troll him on Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan loves their banter)

Karan wrote, "Breathtaking and thrilling - simply cannot wait for the exceptional ride #Runway34 will take everyone on! An intriguing edge of the seat story & the perfect summer film. All my love and luck to @SrBachchan, @ajaydevgn, @Rakulpreet and @bomanirani!! (red heart emojis)."

Replying to him, Ajay wrote, "Hey @karanjohar, that’s a really cool compliment. Thank you. I would like for you to see the film, when the first copy is out (folded hands emoji)."

Karan and Ajay's relationship hit a rough patch in 2016 when there was a box office clash between Karan's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay's Shivaay. The same year, during an interview with AVS Television Network, when asked what he would do if he woke up as Karan, Ajay replied, “I won’t want to wake up as him.”

As per news agency ANI, Ajay had leaked an audio clip of Kamaal R Khan where he confessed to taking money from Karan to badmouth Ajay. The report also said that KRK was asked to praise Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

After burying his hatchet with Karan, Ajay along with his wife Kajol, made an appearance on Karan's show Koffee With Karan in 2018.

Meanwhile, Ajay's upcoming feature Runway 34 is billed as an edge-of-the-seat drama. The film is produced and directed by Ajay, who also plays the lead role of Captain Vikrant Khanna. Releasing under the banner Ajay Devgn FFilms, Runway 34 also stars Angira Dhar.

Written by Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan, Runway 34 is inspired by a true incident of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight that had a narrow escape in August 2015 after facing difficulties to land at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and low visibility.

In a social media post recently, Ajay said that Runway 34 will be released and distributed by Yash Raj Films on April 29 overseas. “Happy to announce that @ADFFilms has entrusted @yrf with the International distribution of our upcoming film #Runway34, releasing this Eid on April 29th, 2022,” he wrote.

In the past, Ajay and YRF had a fallout over the alleged issue of screen allotment between their 2012 films--Son of Sardaar, and late Yash Chopra's last directorial venture Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

