Yodha first look: Sidharth Malhotra is 'fastening' his seat belt for Karan Johar's first action franchise film. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar has released the promo of Dharma Productions' first-ever action film titled, Yodha, featuring Sidharth Malhotra. On Wednesday, Karan had teased his fans about the project saying it will be the production label's first-ever action film franchise.

On Thursday, sharing the first look of the film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Karan captioned the promo, “After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November, 2022.”

Followed by the first look teaser, Karan also shared two posters from the film and captioned it, “Yodha is coming to hijack your screens on 11th November 2022. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Stay tuned, because our female leads will be announced soon!”

The first look and the posters were released after Karan's Wednesday announcement in which he teased the fans with a sneak peek of the upcoming project. He captioned it, “Dharma Productions is all set to announce their first ever action franchise film! Stay tuned, big announcement coming up tomorrow!" Even though he didn't reveal the cast or name of the upcoming project, fans guessed that it will be a Sidharth Malhotra starrer.

As soon as the promo was released by Karan, fans started commenting on it. One fan said, “Bola tha na ki Sidharth ki film hogi. Damn! (I told you it will be a Sidharth Malhotra film. Damn)" Another one said, “All the respect to Sidharth Malhotra but this kind of action movie should have been given to king of action Akshay Kumar sir. Is it the end of an era ?” While one showed excitement and wrote, “Dayummmmm. Super super excited for this one. All the best to the whole team. This is gonna rock.”

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the war movie Shershaah. The actor has received a positive response from both critics as well as the audience for his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in the film. Sidharth also has Mission Majnu in the line-up. The actor also will star in Thank God alongside, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn.