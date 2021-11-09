Karan Johar reveals twins Yash and Roohi's cute reaction to his Padma Shri Award: 'Dada you won a medal?'

Karan Johar revealed his children Yash and Roohi's reaction to his Padma Shri Award in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The filmmaker was honoured with the fourth highest civilian award on Monday in New Delhi.

Karan Johar shared a series of pictures showing the outfit he wore at the awards show and the medal he received. The filmmaker wore an all-black outfit with a big flower embroidered on the chest. He pinned the medal underneath the brooch and posed for the camera. One of the pictures also featured his mother, Hiroo Johar.

Sharing the pictures, Karan revealed that Yash and Roohi were curious about the medal. “About last evening…. A truly memorable moment in my life….. I knew I would have made my father so proud and was so happy to have my mom there by my side…. My babies asked me ‘dada you won a medal?’ and I replied, ‘yes I did I hope you do too one day!!’ The #padmashri … Humbled and honoured,” he said.

The Padma awards took place on Monday in New Delhi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were among those who were presented with the award by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Following the awards ceremony, Karan took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude. “Today felt surreal! I am honoured and humbled that the prestigious Padma Shri Award was bestowed on me. I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. This is a momumental day for me, my mother, my kids and my company, and will forever be etched in my memory. Thank you so much for all your wishes and the abundance of love!” he tweeted.

Karan is set to return to direction with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, with Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Shabana Azmi in supporting roles.