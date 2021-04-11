Young Anushka Sharma reads newspaper with brother Karnesh in childhood pic, he asks 'why were we reading news'

A day after Siblings Day, actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories and shared a childhood picture featuring her brother Karnesh Sharma. The actor shared a picture of the two of them, sitting on the dining table, reading the newspaper. Anushka wore a white top and a skirt, while her brother wore a white T-shirt.

Anushka shared the picture on Sunday and tagged her brother in it, adding a heart emoji. Karnesh reposted the picture on Instagram Stories and said, "Why were we reading news?? clearly not interested!!" adding a few laughing emojis.

Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma in a childhood pic.

Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, welcomed their first child this year. The couple revealed they had a baby girl in January and a few weeks later announced that they named her Vamika. While Anushka is yet to make her return on the big screen following the critical and commercial disappointment Zero, she has been busy as a producer, under the banner Clean Slate Filmz.

Having backed a few digital projects last year, the actor's production house is launching Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, in Qala. The movie, which will stream on Netflix, also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee, who was seen in Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara.

The first look of the project was released on Saturday, hours after Babil confirmed he has wrapped the first leg of filming. Sharing the video, Babil wrote on Instagram, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me ❤️) Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor."

