YRF congratulates Dhurandhar on becoming 'highest-grossing Indian film of all time', Ranveer Singh reacts
On Wednesday, YRF took to its official Instagram page to share a note praising the makers of Dhurandhar and congratulating the entire team.
As Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar surpassed Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film in a single language, Aditya Chopra’s production house Yash Raj Films has come forward to praise Aditya Dhar and team for setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema.
YRF gives a shoutout to Dhurandhar makers
On Wednesday, the production house took to its official Instagram page to share a note praising the makers of Dhurandhar and congratulating the entire team on the film’s massive success.
“DHURANDHAR is not a film... it's a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time (in a single language),” read the note.
Through the note, the production house also gave a huge shout out to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, and the whole cast of the spy thriller.
“As the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar's clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark for Indian cinema.
We also congratulate every cast member and technician of this brilliant film for giving their all. You are the Dhurandhars who made the thought of the film explode so loudly and so gloriously on the big screen. Thank you for giving us cinema that inspires us to strive forward in the pursuit of creative excellence,” it added.
Ranveer Singh reacted to the same in the comment section, writing, “My beloved Alma Mater (red and white heart emoji) only ever wanted to make you proud.”
Last week, Dhurandhar surpassed Pathaan to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America. According to Sacnilk, the film has crossed $17.50 million in North America by the end of the fourth Tuesday, thus surpassing Pathaan’s collection of $17.49 million. This makes Dhurandhar the highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America.
Dhurandhar's makers say the film has also crossed Pushpa 2's Hindi-language mark of ₹821 crore, making the film the highest-grossing Indian film in one language. Pushpa 2 had earned over ₹400 crore more in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Dhurandhar wins the box office
Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller is the first instalment of a two-part film series. It features Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates Lyari’s criminal and political underworld in Pakistan as part of an anti-terror covert operation. The film also weaves in several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, into the storyline.
Released on December 5, 2025, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has made over ₹781.75 crore in India till now. The film has crossed the ₹1200 crore mark worldwide. Its sequel is slated to release in March this year.
