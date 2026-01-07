YRF congratulates Dhurandhar on becoming 'highest-grossing Indian film of all time', Ranveer Singh reacts

As Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar surpassed Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film in a single language, Aditya Chopra’s production house Yash Raj Films has come forward to praise Aditya Dhar and team for setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema. Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun-starrer Dhurandhar was released on December 5, 2025.

YRF gives a shoutout to Dhurandhar makers On Wednesday, the production house took to its official Instagram page to share a note praising the makers of Dhurandhar and congratulating the entire team on the film’s massive success.

“DHURANDHAR is not a film... it's a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time (in a single language),” read the note.

Through the note, the production house also gave a huge shout out to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, and the whole cast of the spy thriller.

“As the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar's clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark for Indian cinema.

We also congratulate every cast member and technician of this brilliant film for giving their all. You are the Dhurandhars who made the thought of the film explode so loudly and so gloriously on the big screen. Thank you for giving us cinema that inspires us to strive forward in the pursuit of creative excellence,” it added.

Ranveer Singh reacted to the same in the comment section, writing, “My beloved Alma Mater (red and white heart emoji) only ever wanted to make you proud.”