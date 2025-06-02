Zaheer Iqbal shares adorable pre-proposal video for ‘biwi no 1’ Sonakshi Sinha's birthday; fans call it ‘cutest wish’

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating her 38th birthday today (June 2). While the actor earlier gave fans a glimpse of her intimate birthday celebration with close friends, it was her husband and fellow actor Zaheer Iqbal’s heartfelt wish on social media that stole the spotlight and left fans swooning. (Also Read: Inside Sonakshi Sinha's 38th birthday with hubby Zaheer Iqbal, Huma Qureshi, and a misspelt cake) Zaheer Iqbal's birthday wish for Sonakshi Sinha melts hearts.

Zaheer Iqbal's wish for Sonakshi Sinha on her birthday

On Monday, Zaheer took to Instagram to share a video of Sonakshi adorably enjoying a burger, with cheese smeared across her face. Alongside the video, he wrote, “Happy Birthday My Jaana. It’s moments like these that I love you the most. May you always be happy and tummy always full. I feed u to see you dance like this. Will always be there to NOT tell u there’s food all over your face.”

Zaheer revealed that the video was taken just two hours before he proposed to Sonakshi, adding, “I Love You My Life. FUN FACT – 2 hours after this I asked her to MARRY ME. 30/12/2022. this was her last meal without a ring on it.” He ended the caption with the hashtag “#BiwiNo1” to express his love for his wife.

Fans call it the cutest wish

Fans were quick to gush over the romantic and playful post. One fan commented, “Awwww so cutieee! Only Zaheer can capture Sona’s best moments like this. The bestest, cutest wish till now.” Another wrote, “Aww, Zaheer fed Sona yummy food before the proposal — and she had no clue what was coming! Sweet surprise.” A third user added, “Can we have a whole series called ‘Sona Eats’, directed by Zaheer, please?” while another simply said, “This is the cutest wish.”

Sonakshi also shared a video of her birthday celebration, which showed her sitting on a chair with Zaheer on her lap as their friends stood behind them singing “Happy Birthday” at the top of their lungs. She captioned it, “Happy burrrdayyy to me. Blessed with friends who write happy birthday SONU instead of Sona on my birthday cake… can’t ask for more.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot in a civil ceremony on June 24, surrounded by close friends and family. The couple, who had been together for seven years, chose an intimate wedding to mark the beginning of their new chapter. Celebrities like Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Aayush Sharma, Honey Singh, and Huma Qureshi were among those who attended the ceremony.