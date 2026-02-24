Zakir Khan reveals real reason for taking break from comedy, addresses health concerns: ‘My health is a little bad but…’

Comedian Zakir Khan has opened up about his upcoming hiatus, addressing widespread speculation about his health and sharing the real reasons behind his break. While he had earlier mentioned taking time off for health-related reasons, Zakir now says the hiatus is also about focusing on creative work that he has been postponing for years. Zakir Khan had earlier shared that he would be taking an extended break from comedy to focus on his health.

Zakir Khan talks about his hiatus At an event in Hyderabad in late January, Zakir had spoken emotionally about the upcoming break. Speaking to a packed auditorium, Zakir revealed that his break could extend for several years, potentially until 2028, 2029, or even 2030, once he completes his current commitments. He emphasised that the decision is driven by the need to prioritise his health and attend to personal matters.

However, in a more recent interaction at the Spoken Fest, Zakir offered further clarification. He explained that the break was also about catching up on writing work that he hadn’t been able to do for the past six years. “The story about my break is that I had a lot of writing work that I hadn’t been able to do for the past six years. My health is a little bad, not very bad. What you’ve read on the internet is false. All these unnecessary things are just rubbish. The people writing it are also terrible, and on top of that, they mention that a very close family source has confirmed this. My family stays with me, so we see each other’s faces asking who said anything?” he said, stressing that while minor health issues exist, nothing is critical.