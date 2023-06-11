Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office day 9 collection: Film witnesses jump in earnings, inches towards 50 crore mark

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke witnessed a jump in its earnings at the domestic box office on the ninth day of the film's release. The film on Saturday minted ₹5.76 crore taking its total earnings to ₹46.53 crore. The film is expected to cross the ₹50 crore mark on Sunday. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal sends love, dedicates song to Katrina Kaif after she praises his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in a still from the film.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke features Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The film released in theatres on June 2. Co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi.

Latest earnings

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post about the collections. He tweeted, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke continues its victorious run, biz multiplies on [second] Sat… The fantastic run *beyond metros* is adding strength to its total… Should swim past ₹ 50 cr mark TODAY [second Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 3.42 cr, Sat 5.76 cr. Total: ₹ 46.53 cr. #India biz."

He also added, "*National chains* / Week 2…* Fri: 2.12 cr * Sat: 3.77 cr [better than Day 1: 3.35 cr] #ZHZB biz at a glance…* Week 1: ₹ 37.35 cr #Boxoffice."

Vicky on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Recently, Vicky Kaushal said he always knew that a "simple story" like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will connect with people, which is why the love that the movie is receiving theatrically is "beyond numbers" for the team. As quoted by news agency PTI, Vicky had said, "The film was narrated to us right after the second wave of Covid-19 when the situation was a lot more tense. It was like, 'What will happen to Bollywood? What kind of films are coming, not coming?' Then a simple story like this came to me. I just knew this will connect with people."

The actor had said despite their belief that the family film would connect with the audience, there were times when the team was unsure. "In between a lot of mind play also happens that this film has released and worked, so only that kind of film will work and others won't. In between all of this, maybe we forgot that we began with the thought that this film will connect with people," he had said.

