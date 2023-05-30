Zeenat Aman ‘would have loved to play’ these iconic roles of Madhubala, Waheeda Rehman, Sridevi, Meryl Streep. See post

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman shared her new pictures as she featured in a new photoshoot. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Zeenat also shared a list of the roles she would want to play. The list includes Waheeda Rehman's role in Guide, Madhubala's in Mughal-e-Azam, Meryl Streep's in The Devil Wears Prada, Sridevi's English Vinglish and Catherine O’Hara's in Schitt’s Creek among others. (Also Read | Zeenat Aman reveals how celebs get those 'flawless' Instagram pics, Priyanka Chopra and Kajol react) Zeenat Aman posed in an Audrey Hepburn-inspired look.

Zeenat's latest look

In the pictures, Zeenat gave different poses as she stood in front of the camera. For the photoshoot, the veteran actor wore a black and red outfit, black shoes, white pearls and dark sunglasses. She tied her hair into a bun and opted for red lipstick. In the last picture, Zeenat gave a closeup look at her face.

Zeenat's list of roles she would have loved to play

Sharing the pictures, Zeenat captioned the post, "Good morning, everyone. How do you like this look? I find it quite (Audrey) Hepburn inspired! As a model and actor, creative collaborations are so interesting because you get to see yourself as others see you. It also involves trust and patience. Speaking of Hepburn has me thinking about all the talented actors whose work I’ve enjoyed over the years."

She also added, "Here’s a list of iconic roles I would have loved to play: 1. Tanya McQuoid in White Lotus, played with dotty perfection by Jennifer Coolidge. 2. Rosie in Guide, played by the ever-graceful Waheeda Rehman. 3. Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam, played exquisitely by Madhubala. 4. Cesira in Two Women, played so unflinchingly by Sophia Loren. 5. Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, played with icy nonchalance by Meryl Streep."

Zeenat concluded, "6. Shashi Godbole in English Vinglish, played masterfully by Sridevi. 7. Jessica Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, seductively voiced by Kathleen Turner. 8. Miss Piggy in The Muppets, voiced by various artists over the years. 9. And… by popular demand and for my own amusement - Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek, played by the brilliant Catherine O’Hara. I just have to appreciate the acting prowess of all these women. They gave us characters that will resonate for decades. Who are the female characters in cinema and tv that have inspired you? Don’t be shy to be creative with your suggestions!"

Fans react

Reacting to the post, fans shared their own list of movies in which they wanted Zeenat to star. A person wrote, "You look absolutely stunning ma'am...those pearls and that hint of red in the sleeves is just enhancing the look so much." "You are so effortlessly beautiful and chic, @thezeenataman!" read a comment. Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Zeenat wrote, "In appreciation of some fine characters. Read the caption!"

Since her Instagram debut this year, Zeenat has been regularly sharing pictures and writing about her journey. Zeenat gave several hits such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbaani, Dhund, Don, Manoranjan and Yaadon Ki Baarat. In her films, Zeenat featured in unconventional roles and broke stereotypes with her bold persona.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON