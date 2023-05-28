Zeenat Aman reveals how celebs get those 'flawless' Instagram pics, Priyanka Chopra and Kajol react. See post

Zeenat Aman has been grabbing attention ever since she made her debut on Instagram in February this yaer. The veteran actor keeps sharing old and new pictures from her life along with eloquent captions. Everyone from filmmaker Karan Johar to Shweta Bachchan have showered love on her posts. Now, Priyanka Chopra and Kajol have reacted to Zeenat's latest Instagram post about 'flawless' celebrity pictures on social media. Also read: Zeenat Aman meets Uorfi Javed at event Zeenat Aman shared a new post on Instagram, which attracted lots of reactions.

On Saturday, the veteran actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside her recent photoshoot. Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of herself surrounded by a team of photographers, hair and makeup artists, among others, Zeenat Aman wrote along with the black-and-white image, “The madness behind the poise, caught on a black and white film camera by @tanyyaa.a_.”

Zeenat on how celebs get those 'flawless' photos

The actor continued to write in her long caption, "They say that comparison is the thief of joy, and here’s your Saturday evening reminder that you don’t need to look like the people you see on television or Instagram or magazines."

Zeenat further said that behind the 'flawless' photos people see on social media, there is an 'army of technicians', including 'Photoshop experts'. The actor asked her followers to 'enjoy' the aesthetic celebrity photos, but 'take them with more than a pinch of salt'.

Zeenat wrote, "The flawless faces on your screen are made possible by an army of technicians – makeup artists, hairdressers, lighting personnel, stylists, camerapersons, and increasingly Photoshop experts I hear! Remember that we’re performers, this is our job. Enjoy the aesthetics, be inspired, but take it all with more than a pinch of salt. Life is too short for looking good to get in the way of having fun, right?"

Reactions to Zeenat's 'truth bomb'

Many celebs appreciated Zeenat's candid post about today's celebrity and social media culture. Actor Priyanka Chopra commented, "Icon (clapping emoji)." Replying to Priyanka's comment Zeenat wrote, “Takes one to know one, dear (flower emoji).”

Author and entrepreneur Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Too true..." Actor Kajol also dropped a bunch of clapping emojis in the comments section of Zeenat's post. Veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure wrote, "Yes so true..." Actor Ashmit Patel also wrote, "So important for today’s generation to understand this and who better to hear it from than an icon like yourself."

Many others also commented. A fan wrote, "Preach!" Another one said, "Trust Zeenat Aman to drop a truth bomb and how." One Instagram user wrote, “Icon for a reason! The last sentence has never rang more true... fun is all we want. Looking good is a cherry on the cake...”

Zeenat is also set to make her OTT debut with a web series titled Showsttopper. Her web series will reportedly also feature Shweta Tiwari, Rohit Roy, Tannaz Irani, Bakhtiyar, and Zarina Wahab.

