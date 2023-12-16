Zeenat Aman reacts to crossing half a million followers on Instagram: 'Don’t take social media too seriously'

Veteran Zeenat Aman took to Instagram recently and penned a long note as she crossed 500K followers. Zeenat has become popular on Instagram and is best known for her intimate, inspirations posts. She said she is honoured and delighted about the milestone. Also read: Zeenat Aman undergoes surgery for her 40-year-old eye injury

Zeenat on crossing 500K followers on Instagram

Zeenat Aman talked about the dark side of social media.

Zeenat shared a postcard-worthy photo from a balcony. She looked stunning in a polka-dotted outfit while sun-soaking and posing for the camera. In the caption, she wrote, “My Romeo is nowhere in sight, but I did see the ticker on my profile quietly cross the 500k followers count.”

“It is simply extraordinary to me that I can connect with quite literally hundreds of thousands of you through this page. It has been an invigorating experience, for myself and no doubt my career,” she added.

Zeenat on deceits of social media

Zeenat went on to talk about the dark side of social media and urged people to be kind to each other. She said, “In these past months I have also observed the many deceits of social media. So while I will thank you for your love, I will first say - don’t take social media too seriously. It is such a powerful tool. Use it to inspire, entertain and connect you. Not to fan your insecurities, ignite your envy or inject your venom.”

“Now, I would be amiss to not express the extent of my gratitude. Our community and its growth has been entirely authentic and organic. And the love I have received is overwhelming. Thank you for sharing your memories, stories and appreciation with me both online and offline. I am honoured and delighted by you,” she signed out. Reacting to the post, Preity Zinta dropped multiple heart emojis.

Fans send love to Zeenat

A fan wrote in the comments section, “You were inspirational then and you continue to inspire us now. Love you loads.” “You’re such a fantastic inspiration, loved you for 30-odd years. Your posts are delightful. Thank you,” added another one. Someone also said, “What a wonderful and positive message. Stay blessed.”

Zeenat will be next seen soon in Bun Tikki. Backed by Manish Malhotra, the film also features Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. Apart from this, she also has Margaon: The Closed File in the pipeline.

