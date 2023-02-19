Zeenat Aman reveals recently learning ‘what a thirst trap is’; addresses speculations about her return to movies

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has responded to speculations that she will 'return to the silver screen'. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she called herself a 'notoriously private person'. Zeenat also added that though she isn't planning a return to films, she hasn't ruled it out completely. (Also Read | Zeenat Aman reveals why she stopped dyeing her hair despite being told not to)

The actor also said that it was recently that she learned the meaning of 'thirst trap'. She also gave a glimpse of herself as she sat on a couch smiling for the camera. The actor wore a white shirt and blue denims as she spent her time indoors.

She captioned the post, "There’s been some speculation that my presence here is the precursor to my return to the silver screen. I am a notoriously private person, and I suppose this sudden sharing has set tongues wagging. The truth is that I have been in the public eye since I was 16-years-old, and have experienced the perils of being misquoted, taken out of context, censored, and gossiped about."

"Now as a septuagenarian, I am enjoying the opportunity to reflect on my life and career in my own words. That too without any pressures from managers or studios or brands. I am not, per se, planning a return to the silver screen, but nor am I closing that door. Creativity does not retire, and I would love to sink my teeth into a nuanced and impactful character," she continued.

"I’m of course quite aware that such roles for older women are few and far apart. Some days ago I read about the Annenberg Foundation study that analysed 1,000 Hollywood films released between 2007 and 2017. They found that less than 25% of the women on screen were over the age of 40. The numbers for the Indian film industry are unlikely to be much better," Zeenat also added.

Zeenat ended her note, "So, in short, I nurture optimism, not expectations. In the meanwhile, my sons are helping me understand online lingo. I just learnt what a 'thirst trap' is! (Hibiscus emoji) This photograph of me lounging at home was taken by @tanyyaa.a_ ."

The actor made her Instagram debut earlier this month. She has been talking about her personal life ever since her debut. Zeenat is best known for featuring in films such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana, and Dharam Veer among others.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.