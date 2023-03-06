Zeenat Aman reveals why she didn't pose for selfies with fans recently

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman recently joined Instagram and has been sharing snippets from her personal life and interacting with her fans. She also signed her first OTT production with the web series Showstopper, which will be directed by Manish Harishankar. In her latest post, the actor shared that she was spotted by fans while returning from Alibaug where she had to decline for photographs and reminisced about the time of "charming simplicity" when signed autographs were sent to fans. (Also read: Zeenat Aman says she's got the flu in latest Instagram post: 'Gratitude is the attitude')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the previous post, Zeenat had shared that she had got the flu "with flaring rosacea and the flu" and wanted to lay in bed for the weekend but due to some scheduled work commitments, she couldn't do so. In her latest post, Zeenat wrote a lengthy caption to express her concern after being spotted by fans while returning from Alibag, who wanted to click a picture with her. She began: "I was surprised to be recognised on the ferry back from Alibag the other evening. I had thought my age, my sunglasses and my mask would keep me incognito. Yet a group of young men approached me on the deck and requested a picture, which I politely declined. As mentioned in my last post, I was just about recovering from the flu and had endured a tedious day of bureaucracy. Neither of which left me in the mood to socialise or pose. I was sorry to disappoint these lovely fans, but there are boundaries that I find important to draw for myself. I am happy that they respected my response, as it’s not always the case."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor then recalled about the time of the 70s when only signed autographs would be considered as the norm of fan response and said: "Back in the 70s, before everyone had a smartphone in their pocket, the only proof of having met or interacted with a film star was an autograph. My wonderful mother would print hundreds of head shots of me, and then sit me down on the table and have me sign each one. These autographed pictures would then be sent out in response to fan mail, or handed out to fans who I encountered in my life (often with a personal note). This particular picture was shot specifically for this purpose, and you can see my signature on it. I imagine that this practice died a natural death with the advent of the smartphone, but I do miss its charming simplicity. My younger one is urging me to print out a fresh set of recent headshots for this purpose, but I doubt such postcards will be able to compete with the camera phone! What do you think?"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zeenat posted a black and white picture of the same to go with the post, where she looks beautiful glancing sideways. Her signature can also be spotted at the right-end corner of the picture. Zeenat, who is a former Miss India and Miss Asia-Pacific, entered films with Dev Anand's The Evil Within (1970). She has also worked on the films Hulchul (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Don (1978), Qurbani (1980), and Laawaris (1981).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.