Zeenat Aman reveals why she stopped dyeing her hair despite being told not to

After making her Instagram debut on February 11, Zeenat Aman has been sharing well-written updates to her fans regularly. The veteran actor shared old never-before-seen photos of her mother, Vardhini Scharwachter, and even put up a picture from the sets of Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978). In her latest post, she wrote about the different standards offered to men versus women when it comes to ageing. (Also read: Zeenat Aman recalls being amused when her Satyam Shivam Sundaram look was termed obscene: 'Rupa’s sensuality was not...')

On Instagram, Zeenat shared a photograph taken by her son Zahaan Khan, a film composer, of her. While her back is to the camera, the picture is noticeable for her 'silver bob' which she discussed in her caption. She wrote, "As women we are told that our social worth lies in youth and physical beauty. If not explicitly, then in a thousand subliminal ways. This is especially true for the entertainment industry. In general, as we age, men are bequeathed gravitas but women are at best offered sympathy."

The veteran actor went on to say, "I was initially reluctant to stop dyeing my hair, and was strongly advised against it. Some well wishers even said it would negatively impact my work opportunities. It was only once I contemplated upon my own hesitations that I realised I really don’t care to buttress our society’s idolisation of youth. Being young is wonderful, but so is being old. It thrills me to see more and more silver-haired women (of all ages) challenge the status quo. My son @zanuski took this image of me (and my silver bob) a few weeks ago at a friend’s home near Alibag."

Fans of the actor were delighted to read her musings on ageing. One fan shared, "You write so beautifully too !! What a delight to have you on the gram." Another responded, "It’s so wonderful to have you as the ambassador of the grey tribe. Just makes all of us feel glamorous." Yet another added, "You are gem mam... No number can define you actually.... You've proven that age is just an number for anything thank you for being an inspiration for us."

A former beauty queen with Miss India 1970, Zeenat had entered films with The Evil Within (1970) opposite Dev Anand. She was last seen as Sakina Begum in Panipat (2019), directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

