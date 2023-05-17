Zeenat Aman says she's tired of fashion being associated with sexiness; calls her new look ‘scarecrow chic’

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, whose presence on Instagram has managed to grab everyone's attention, has shared her thoughts on fashion in her latest post. The star wrote a detailed note about having fun with fashion and not associating it only with words ike ‘sexy’ and ‘glamour.’ She also debuted her look from a shoot which she described as 'scarecrow chic.' (Also read: Bindu names Zeenat Aman as co-star who used to flirt with others: 'Sorry Zeenat ji') Zeenat Aman debuted her look from a recent shoot which she termed as 'scarecrow chic.'

Taking to her Instagram to talk about her understanding of the concept of fashion, Zeenat shared a couple of pictures standing in an oversized white shirt and black pants from the new shoot. The actor said she is tired of hearing the word 'bombshell' and 'diva' attached to fashion all the time, and wants to pull the 'focus on fun.'

In the detailed note, she wrote: "The kids came up with a concept, I agreed to be their clothes horse, and now I must confess I had a blast!

"Fashion can be intimidating and let’s be honest, it’s usually geared towards being ‘sexy’. That’s certainly been my experience of it. I’ve heard the words “diva”, “bombshell” and “glamour” enough to never need to hear them again in my life!

"So now, I focus on fun. Sexy is great and you bet I can still deliver, but fashion should also be light, goofy, comfy and experimental, don’t you think? In fact, let’s call this look scarecrow chic! (winking face emoticon)

"This entire test shoot was conceptualised and executed by a vibrant team of young technicians. Thank you kids for the good times!"

The actor's post garnered positive comments with many thanking her for breaking stereotypes and being an inspiration. "Thank you for educating and breaking stereotypes - your account is a blessing in the highly misleading world of Instagram !!! And people listen to all kinds of gyaan when you present it the way only you do," said actor Isha Talwar. One fan said, "How much fun n inspiration u r to me as I being the actor and then I can relate to you in so many ways..that's simply marvellous..adore you to the core...the way you use the language is I m more intrigued with ur sense of fashion and look towards life..love you mam." Another comment read, "Scarecrow chic is fab!"

