Bindu names Zeenat Aman as co-star who used to flirt with others: 'Sorry Zeenat ji'

Actor Bindu broke into Hindi films with Do Raaste and Ittefaq in 1969. She is remembered as well for the popular cabaret number Mera Naam Shabnam from Kati Patang (1970). Recently, the veteran actor named Zeenat Aman as the former co-star who was most likely to flirt with other co-stars on set. She also apologised to Zeenat for naming her. (Also read: Bindu says she was never given Filmfare awards, was told she's new: 'But they gave Jaya Bachchan an award for Guddi') Bindu and Zeenat Aman worked together in the 1970s and 1980s.

It has been 15 years since Bindu was seen on the big screen. The actor last appeared in films such as Main Hoon Na (2004), Om Shanti Om (2007) and Mehbooba (2008). Unlike Bindu who has retired, Zeenat seems to be on an acting comeback. The actor recently joined Instagram in February 2023 and already has nearly 300,000 followers. She also has the Margaon: The Closed Case and the web series Showsttopper awaiting release this year.

In a recent rapid-fire section of an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the veteran actor was asked about the co-star who was most likely to flirt with other co-stars on set. After naming Zeenat Aman, Bindu apologised and said, "Sorry Zeenat ji." The two actors have worked together on the films Prem Shastra (1974), Chor Ke Ghar Chor (1978), Laawaris (1981), and Bandhan Kuchchey Dhaagon Ka (1983).

Bindu also stated that in her heyday, she received a lot of fan mail including one crazy fan who sent her letters written in his own blood. She stated that she never touched the letters herself. In the same interview, she shared, "Woh banda apne khoon se mujhe letters likhta tha. Aur jab letter bhi aate the, haath lagane ka dil nahi hota tha (He used to write me letters in his own blood. And whenever the letters arrived, I didn't feel like touching them either). His blood group was also written down. He was so mad fellow. I didn't answer back. If he would have continued, I would have had to go to the police. I remember it till today.)

The veteran actor was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress seven times but never won.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON