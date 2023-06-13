Zeenat Aman recalls her reaction to being serenaded by Italian man during Roman holiday with her kids

Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram in February. The veteran actor, who keeps sharing old and new pictures from her life along with interesting captions, took to Instagram on Tuesday to recall a 'travel anecdote' from her 2005 holiday with her sons. The actor was Rome, Italy, when an Italian busker played her song Yaadon ki Baaraat, and walked up to her to 'serenade' her. Zeenat said she was so ‘charmed’, she 'emptied her wallet into his hat'. Also read: Zeenat Aman shares rare pic with sons, pens important note on parenting

Zeenat's post on travelling

Zeenat Aman was last seen in a cameo in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat (2019)

Sharing a recent photo of herself, Zeenat wrote in her caption, "An easy breezy afternoon in Goa with good food, a glass of wine and my family. I used to be the sort of traveller who packed their itinerary with 'must sees', 'must visits' and 'must dos'. It was a great strategy in my youth, and allowed me to explore the world with my sons!"

Reflecting on how she has changed over the years, Zeenat continued to write, “Now I am much more relaxed in my approach to travel. Lazy breakfasts, catching up on my reading, playing board games, getting a massage, stepping out for a meal, watching a good show… these take priority over any chaotic bucket list.”

Zeenat's Italy holiday

The veteran actor went on to narrate an incident from one of her holidays; she was in Italy with her sons Zahaan and Azaan. She wrote, "Now here’s a travel anecdote from those hectic sightseeing days. Italy, 2005. The boys and I were spending a few days in Rome before joining a cruise. Having seen the Colosseum, we were now seated in a lovely cafe in one of the city’s beautiful piazzas. At the corner of the square, an Italian busker was playing the accordion. As I spooned gelato into my mouth, I heard the unmistakable notes of Yaadon ki Baaraat (from her 1973 film of the same name)! I looked up, and the busker walked over the cobblestone streets to serenade our table. I was so charmed by the moment, that I emptied my wallet into his hat! To this day, I’m not sure whether he recognised me or was just playing a Bollywood tune for the Indian family at the piazza!"

Zeenat's upcoming projects

Zeenat is set to make her OTT debut with a web series Showsttopper. The ZEE5 series produced by MS Films and also features actors Rohit Roy, Shweta Tiwari, Digangana Suryavanshi, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shubhangi Latkar, Vaidehi Nair, Ameeta Nangia, Tannaz Irani, Bakhtiyar, and Zarina Wahab, among others.

The series is reportedly based on the fashion world. In addition to this show, Zeenat will be seen in another web series titled Margaon The Closed File.

