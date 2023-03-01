Zeenat Aman shares monochrome pic from Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka sets, leaves Shilpa Shetty, Archana Puran Singh nostalgic

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman's Instagram account is no less than a collection of her rare pictures. Ever since she joined the social bandwagon, the 71-year-old has treated fans with several insights from her private and professional times. In the latest, she shared a black-and-white image of herself, clicked during the shoot of her film Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka in Switzerland. Also read: Zeenat Aman recalls pay disparity between her and male co-stars

The photo features a younger-looking Zeenat Aman flashing her evergreen smile. She is serving retro fashion goals with quarter denim pants, paired with a top and a jacket. She finished off with a beret as she posed at an airfield. The picture dates back to 1977.

Sharing the photo, Zeenat wrote in the caption, “Always winging it. Have an adventurous and happy March, everyone! (A snapshot from an airfield in Zurich, taken during the filming of Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka in 1977).” Responding to the picture, fans and celebrities have showered her with love.

Joining them, Shilpa Shetty turned into her cheerleader and commented, “OMG! #fangirl always.” “What a lovely shot!” added writer Varun Grover. Archana Puran Singh recalled, “It is during these days that I was in college and majorly fan-girling you Zeenat Now revisiting these old pictures and memories of yours, I'm getting there again!”

Meanwhile, a fan wrote to her, “Zeenat Ji, mam I your fan since Qurbaani. I m so happy to view your photos and read your experiences. Thank you for coming on this platform. Love you mam.” “Look at that smile. That smile comes from confidence. I have read that there weren't any finishing schools or grooming schools. Yet, this lovely lady had all of it in her. Cheers madam. We grew up watching you, trying to imitate you here and there. But interacting with you is a dream come true,” added another one. Someone else also shared, “When I saw you at Mumbai airport in 1977 in sea green suit, probably you were leaving for Zurich for this shot ..feel honoured.”

Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka is directed by J. Om Prakash. It starred Zeenat with Rajesh Khanna who indirectly also produced the film. It was released in 1977.

Zeenat Aman joined Instagram last month. She currently has 97.1K followers on her now-verified account. Her bio reads--Actor. Mother. Maverick.

