...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Zoya Akhtar confirms theft at her production house, calls it an ‘internal job': 'Sad to what extent people go'

Zoya Akhtar confirmed a robbery at her production office, Tiger Baby Digital LLP, where 66 hard drives were allegedly stolen.

May 27, 2026 11:18 am IST
Written by Vibha Maru
Advertisement

A major theft allegedly took place at Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's production office, Tiger Baby Digital LLP , in Mumbai. It was reported that 66 hard discs which contained sensitive production date was stolen from the company's office and was sold . Now, Zoya has confiemd the robbery.Howveer, she also shared that the production house had backup copies of the content

Zoya on theft

Zoya Akhtar (HT Photo)

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Zoya Akhtar said, “Yes, there has been a robbery in my office, hard disks have been stolen. We filed a complaint and police has made some arrests as well. It’s an internal job, it’s sad to what extent people go to make mone. Luckily we have backup files of everything."

About theft at Zoya's office

Hindustan Times had reported that an staffer, Shahid Khan, who was employed at the company’s Mumbai office was arrested in connection with the cas after Mehjabeen Mushtaq Shaikh, who worked as an executive assistant with the production house, had filed an FIR regarding the matter.

Shaikh had alleged that Khan was given the was given the responsibility of managing and storing the hard discs. Howveer on May 21, when some staff members demnaded to access of those discs, Khan could't present them, arosing suspicion among his colleagues.after an inspect they realised that several hard drives were missing.

Zoya herself last directed The Archies,which marked the debut of starkids like Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. The film also launched the career of Vedang Raina.

 
zoya akhtar
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Zoya Akhtar confirms theft at her production house, calls it an ‘internal job': 'Sad to what extent people go'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.