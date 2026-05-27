A major theft allegedly took place at Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's production office, Tiger Baby Digital LLP , in Mumbai. It was reported that 66 hard discs which contained sensitive production date was stolen from the company's office and was sold . Now, Zoya has confiemd the robbery.Howveer, she also shared that the production house had backup copies of the content

Zoya on theft

Zoya Akhtar (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Zoya Akhtar said, “Yes, there has been a robbery in my office, hard disks have been stolen. We filed a complaint and police has made some arrests as well. It’s an internal job, it’s sad to what extent people go to make mone. Luckily we have backup files of everything."

About theft at Zoya's office

Hindustan Times had reported that an staffer, Shahid Khan, who was employed at the company’s Mumbai office was arrested in connection with the cas after Mehjabeen Mushtaq Shaikh, who worked as an executive assistant with the production house, had filed an FIR regarding the matter.

Shaikh had alleged that Khan was given the was given the responsibility of managing and storing the hard discs. Howveer on May 21, when some staff members demnaded to access of those discs, Khan could't present them, arosing suspicion among his colleagues.after an inspect they realised that several hard drives were missing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} It was reported that the data was worth ₹13 lakh and that during police questioning, Khan allegedly confessed to the crime and admitted that he stole 24 hard drives over the past 5 months. He also allegedly told the police that he sold the drives for ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 each to a man identified as Ritesh in Borivali. Howver, the production company had informed that police that a total 119 hard drives were missing from the production office. About Tiger Baby Films {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was reported that the data was worth ₹13 lakh and that during police questioning, Khan allegedly confessed to the crime and admitted that he stole 24 hard drives over the past 5 months. He also allegedly told the police that he sold the drives for ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 each to a man identified as Ritesh in Borivali. Howver, the production company had informed that police that a total 119 hard drives were missing from the production office. About Tiger Baby Films {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Fo the unversed, Zoya Akhtar, daughter of legeadary writers Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, started her own production how Tiger Baby Films in 2015. She partnered with her long tome friend and collaborator Reema Kagti for the same. The company made its debut with Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy. The production house last backed the critically acclaimed film Superboys of Malegaon and 2023 Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma-starrer hardhitting web show Dahaad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fo the unversed, Zoya Akhtar, daughter of legeadary writers Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, started her own production how Tiger Baby Films in 2015. She partnered with her long tome friend and collaborator Reema Kagti for the same. The company made its debut with Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy. The production house last backed the critically acclaimed film Superboys of Malegaon and 2023 Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma-starrer hardhitting web show Dahaad. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Zoya herself last directed The Archies,which marked the debut of starkids like Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. The film also launched the career of Vedang Raina.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON