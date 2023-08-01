Zoya Akhtar denies Jee Le Zaraa is shelved: ‘We are just waiting for the dates’

There were rumours that Jee Le Zaraa may get shelved after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the film owing to date issues. But India Today reports that Zoya has denied the rumours. There were also reports that another leading lady will replace her in the all-female buddy road movie also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra out, but Katrina Kaif is not leaving Jee Le Zaraa: Sources)

There were growing worries that Jee Le Zaraa will get shelved

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jee Le Zaraa is co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and will mark the return to direction of Farhan Akhtar after Don 2 (2011). It was announced on the 20th anniversary of Farhan's directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai in 2021.

Zoya's clarification

As per the news report, Zoya said, “We're just waiting for the dates,” when asked about the status of Jee Le Zaraa. While she hasn't clarified whether the film will be made with the same cast, or whether Priyanka has walked out of the project, Zoya did make sure that the film is happening for sure.

Farhan returning to direction?

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Farhan was in talks with Aamir Khan, who's on an acting break himself and is focusing on his production house. Aamir Khan Productions is backing the remake of Campeones, Javier Fesser's 2018 Spanish sports dramedy, that was translated to English as Champions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Aamir was initially considering Salman Khan for the lead role, date issues have led to him approaching his Dil Chahta Hai director Farhan for the part. The latter has shown interest though casting is yet to be locked for the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After wrapping his acting stint, Farhan is likely to return to direction, but not likely with Jee Le Zaraa. He may direct Don 3, the third instalment in his popular action thriller franchise. While Shah Rukh Khan, who played the titular character in the first two parts, reportedly opted out of the threequel, Ranveer Singh seems to be the frontliner to lead Don 3 as of now.

“Farhan Akhtar is completely cooperating with the leads and not pressuring anybody. A call on the prospects of Jee Le Zara will be taken once all three leads have a common date of the shoot. There could be some changes in the casting as well,” the same report quotes a source as saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON