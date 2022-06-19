Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zoya Akhtar wraps up The Archies shoot in Ooty, Khushi Kapoor shares pics with Suhana Khan and cast

Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film, The Archies. The filmmaker shared a post after the Ooty schedule of shoot was wrapped up. The Archies will be released on Netflix in 2023.
Zoya Akhtar and Khushi Kapoor shared pics after The Archies’ Ooty schedule was wrapped up.
Published on Jun 19, 2022 11:18 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Zoya Akhtar wrapped up the Ooty leg of filming The Archies. The highly-anticipated Netflix film will mark the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and the late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. On Saturday, Zoya shared an Instagram post announcing ‘schedule wrap’ of The Archies. On Sunday, Khushi, too, shared pictures from their shoot in Ooty. Read more: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor pose together in new pics from The Archies set in Ooty; Ananya Panday reacts

A teaser for Zoya's Bollywood adaptation of The Archies comics, was shared in May, following which, Suhana’s mother Gauri Khan, Khushi’s sister Janhvi Kapoor, and Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan, among many other celebs, gave a shoutout to the film's cast in their Instagram posts. 

Zoya Akhtar announced wrapping up the Ooty schedule of her new film, The Archies.
Shweta and Janhvi also reacted to Zoya’s latest post announcing the completion of the film’s Ooty schedule. The filmmaker shared a black-and-white image, where ‘WRAP’ was written like an LED-sign, and wrote, “It’s A Sign #schedulewrap #thankyouooty". Both Janhvi and Shweta left heart emojis in the comments section of Zoya’s post. One fan called The Archies ‘another masterpiece from the talented Zoya Akhtar’.

Meanwhile, Khushi shared a collage of pictures taken during the film’s Ooty shoot. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote ‘Ooty wrap’, along with pictures from Suhana’s birthday celebration in May and selfies with actors Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda, who also star in the upcoming film.

Khushi Kapoor celebrated the completion on The Archies filming in Ooty by sharing a collage of pics clicked on set.

Earlier in June, Suhana and Khushi shared their solo pictures, along with some group photos, from the film’s Ooty schedule. They were dressed in casuals, with Khushi wearing a beige sweater with denims, and sporting a copper-coloured hairstyle, while Suhana was seen in a black crop top and a pair of blue denims. Khushi captioned her Instagram post, “Ooooooty.” Also featured in their photos were Vedang and Yuvraj.

The Archies will be released on Netflix in 2023. A one-and-a-half minute teaser of The Archies dropped in May. Sharing a video, introducing us to other characters from the film, the makers wrote: "The sun is out, the news is out! Come meet your new friends. Presenting to you the cast of The Archies, directed by the fantastic Zoya Akhtar."

