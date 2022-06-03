Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor pose together in new pics from The Archies set in Ooty; Ananya Panday reacts

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who will make their acting debut with the Zoya Akhtar-directed Netflix film The Archies, shared new photos from the sets on Friday. The pictures, which feature Suhana and Khushi, along with other The Archies actors, were clicked in Ooty. Suhana and Khushi also shared their solo photos on Instagram from the Ooty shoot. Read more: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda bring to life Archie’s world in film's teaser

Suhana shared a series of pictures, where she was dressed in a black crop top and a pair of blue denims. She posted the photos with only a smiling face emoji as the caption. Meanwhile, Khushi, who wore a beige sweater with denims, and sported a copper-coloured hairstyle, captioned her post, “Ooooooty.” Also featured in their photos are Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda, their co-actors.

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor posed with their The Archies co-stars in a photo from Ooty.

After Suhana shared the post, actor Ananya Panday’s mother, Bhavana Panday, was one of the first to comment on it. She left a heart and fire emoji on Suhana’s post. Ananya also commented on Suhana’s post, “Obsessed w u (with you).” Actor Abhishek Bachchan’s niece Navya Nanda dropped a heart emoji on the post.

Khushi’s post, too, garnered attention, with fashion designer Manish Malhotra and others commenting on it. “Casual flex on point,” read one comment on her post. Another Instagram user wrote, “Glowing.” A user also commented, “You’re one cutie.”

Khushi Kapoor also posted some solo pictures of her.

Suhana Khan posed for pictures in Ooty.

In May, a one-and-a-half minute teaser of The Archies dropped. Sharing a video, introducing us to other characters from the film, the makers wrote: "The sun is out, the news is out! Come meet your new friends. Presenting to you the cast of The Archies, directed by the fantastic Zoya Akhtar."

The movie features a line-up of Bollywood star kids including Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. It stars Suhana as Veronica, Khushi as Betty and Agastya as Archie. Suhana, is the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan. Agastya is the son of author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. He is the grandchild of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Khushi is the daughter of the late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor is also an actor.

