Search
Thu, Oct 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale takes all screens in Assam; Thamma, Kantara removed, Baahubali gets no shows

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Updated on: Oct 30, 2025 03:20 pm IST

Assam halts film screenings to honor Zubeen Garg, allowing only his last film, Roi Roi Binale, to play from October 31.

On September 19, the nation mourned the sudden passing of legendary singer Zubeen Garg. In a heartfelt tribute, the state of Assam has decided to halt screenings of all other films, including Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Kantara: A Legend Chapter – 1, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, Jolly LLB 3, and Regretting You, from October 31, allowing his final film, Roi Roi Binale, to play exclusively across theatres in the state.

Singer Zubeen Garg. Garg died on September 19 while scuba diving in Singapore.(PTI)
Singer Zubeen Garg. Garg died on September 19 while scuba diving in Singapore.(PTI)

Zubeen's last film to release on Oct 31

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “All theatres in the North-eastern state will discontinue holdover releases. Even new releases like Baahubali: The Epic, Single Salma, The Taj Story, The Black Phone 2, Bugonia, Good Boy, etc., will not be screened. Every cinema in Assam will show Roi Roi Binale only.”

The film’s ticket sales have been historic, with weekend shows nearly sold out and weekday shows filling fast. Screenings in Guwahati will begin as early as 6:00 am, while in Tezpur, the first show may start even earlier.

Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and written by Zubeen Garg, Roi Roi Binale is an Assamese-language musical romantic drama produced under Zeal Creations and i-Creation. The film stars Zubeen Garg in his final acting role alongside Mousumi Alifa, Joy Kashyap, Achurjya Borpatra, and others. The movie is set to release on October 31.

Zubeen Garg's death

Renowned Assamese singer‑actor Zubeen Garg died on September 19, 2025, while in Singapore, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed. He was on a yacht outing near St John’s Island, preparing for the upcoming North East India Festival. During a swim, he lost consciousness and was rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead. The official cause of death on his death certificate is listed as “drowning.”

Singapore police stated that preliminary investigations show no suspicion of foul play, but a coroner’s inquiry is underway to analyse the precise circumstances.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale takes all screens in Assam; Thamma, Kantara removed, Baahubali gets no shows
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On