Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale takes all screens in Assam; Thamma, Kantara removed, Baahubali gets no shows

On September 19, the nation mourned the sudden passing of legendary singer Zubeen Garg. In a heartfelt tribute, the state of Assam has decided to halt screenings of all other films, including Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Kantara: A Legend Chapter – 1, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, Jolly LLB 3, and Regretting You, from October 31, allowing his final film, Roi Roi Binale, to play exclusively across theatres in the state. Singer Zubeen Garg. Garg died on September 19 while scuba diving in Singapore.(PTI)

Zubeen's last film to release on Oct 31

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “All theatres in the North-eastern state will discontinue holdover releases. Even new releases like Baahubali: The Epic, Single Salma, The Taj Story, The Black Phone 2, Bugonia, Good Boy, etc., will not be screened. Every cinema in Assam will show Roi Roi Binale only.”

The film’s ticket sales have been historic, with weekend shows nearly sold out and weekday shows filling fast. Screenings in Guwahati will begin as early as 6:00 am, while in Tezpur, the first show may start even earlier.

Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and written by Zubeen Garg, Roi Roi Binale is an Assamese-language musical romantic drama produced under Zeal Creations and i-Creation. The film stars Zubeen Garg in his final acting role alongside Mousumi Alifa, Joy Kashyap, Achurjya Borpatra, and others. The movie is set to release on October 31.

Zubeen Garg's death

Renowned Assamese singer‑actor Zubeen Garg died on September 19, 2025, while in Singapore, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed. He was on a yacht outing near St John’s Island, preparing for the upcoming North East India Festival. During a swim, he lost consciousness and was rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead. The official cause of death on his death certificate is listed as “drowning.”

Singapore police stated that preliminary investigations show no suspicion of foul play, but a coroner’s inquiry is underway to analyse the precise circumstances.