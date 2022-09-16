Brahmastra box office week 1 collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film crosses 300 crore worldwide, 200 crore in India

Brahmastra Part One-Shiva has been dipping at the box office over its first week but has still managed to cross the important ₹300-crore mark at the global box office at the end of its first week. The film has earned ₹200 crore gross ( ₹173 crore nett) in India in all languages in the same time period. Trade analysts have, however, said that the daily dip is a little too high for a film of this size, which may hurt its prospects later on. Also read: Brahmastra box office: Why there are different figures for the film everywhere

The film’s producer Karan Johar took to Twitter on Friday morning to share Brahmastra’s week one worldwide box office gross. In a video he posted, the producer claimed the film has crossed the ₹300-crore mark globally. “Love and light ruling the global box office at #1! Entering the second week with a heart full of gratitude and excitement,” Karan wrote alongside the video. In the absence of big Hollywood releases in the past week due to the 9/11 anniversary, Brahmastra dominated global box office as well, emerging as the highest-grossing film worldwide with a gross of around $38 million (just over ₹300 crore).

The film has done decent business in India as well. As per trade trackers Sacnilk and BoxOfficeIndia.com, Brahmastra earned ₹9 crore nett in India across all languages on Thursday, taking its total week one nett to ₹173 crore. Its gross collection in the same time period is a little over ₹200 crore. However, the film has been showing a 15-20% drop per day over the last few days, which is slightly worrying for a film this size.

Just because it is all set to earn ₹300 crore in India doesn’t mean Brahmastra can already be called a hit though. Given its reported budget of ₹410 crore, the film needs to sustain well in its second week to have a chance of being called a hit. The one thing working in the film’s favour is that it does not face competition from any big Indian releases till Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan: I arrive in theatres on September 30.

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the first of a trilogy and the starting point of a new cinematic universe. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy, along with extended cameos from Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

