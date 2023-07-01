Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share their surrogacy journey as they welcome fourth child

On Wednesday, through an Instagram post, Chrissy Teigen unveiled that she and her husband, John Legend, celebrated the birth of their fourth child via surrogate. Teigen wrote that she gave birth to their newborn son Wren "just minutes before midnight" on June 19. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose for photographers as they arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 29, 2023.(AP)

Through her Instagram post, Teigen shared her journey of working with a surrogate after losing her baby, Jack, when she was 20 weeks pregnant in 2020.

The model said, "For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children. As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my pretend kitchen."

Chrissy Teigen added, "After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."

After the incident, Teigen and her husband got in touch with a surrogacy agency in 2021, in search of two surrogates to help carry their third and fourth children simultaneously.

Teigen talked about her change of heart, "At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John — I want to try to carry just one more time."

This alternative feeling made the couple decide to go through IVF again. Earlier this year, Teigen gave birth to baby Esti Maxine Stephens.

Teigen said, “Around this same time, we also met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra. I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her.”

Teigen continued, "The first embryo we tried with Alex didn't survive, and I will never forget how hard she fought to get ready for a second transfer. As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy”.

"We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year," Teigen wrote. "Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love."

Teigen also posted adorable photos of her newborn baby Wren as well as a picture with their surrogate Alexandra, "forever connected" to the baby. Full name of the model’s son is Wren Alexander Stephens.

Teigen wrote, "Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you," completing the post.

