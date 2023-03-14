Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc slays Mexican box office with $3.4M debut

The highly anticipated theatrical screenings of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc, the latest addition to the Demon Slayer franchise, opened at #1 in Mexico. The film premiered on 759 screens across the country and sold an estimated 682,000 tickets for 63.5 to 64.4 million Mexican pesos (about US$3.35-3.40 million) in its opening weekend. The success of the film's opening in Mexico follows its successful debut in Japan, where it also opened at #1, selling 813,000 tickets and earning 1,158,765,410 yen (about US$8.75 million) in its first three days.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc: The world tour screenings

The theatrical screenings of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc are part of the World Tour Screenings, Episodes 10 and 11 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, along with the first episode of Swordsmith Village Arc, will be screened in theatres across 95+ countries and territories.

Creative minds behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Fans of the Demon Slayer franchise can look forward to the return of the director Haruo Sotozaki, character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima, the animation studio ufotable, and the main cast for the new arc. The highly talented team has been responsible for the success of the franchise, and their return promises to deliver a high-quality viewing experience.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc: Premiere on television

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc is set to premiere on television on April 9 with a one-hour special. Fans who missed the theatrical screenings or want to re-watch the episodes can catch it on their screens from the comfort of their homes.

Mexico has been an important market for the anime industry, with a growing number of anime fans in the country. The success of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc in Mexico is a testament to the popularity of the franchise in the country. The success also highlights the potential of the Mexican market for the anime industry, which could lead to more anime screenings and events in the country in the future.

