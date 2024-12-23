Denzel Washington gets baptised at New York Church, received minister licence

Denzel Washington, the legendary two-time Oscar-winning actor, has taken a significant step in his spiritual journey. The Gladiator II star has been baptised and received a certificate of baptism, along with a minister's licence, enabling him to pursue ordination. (Also read: Denzel Washington apologised to director Ryan Coogler for spoiler on his potential role in Black Panther 3) Denzel Washington poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Gladiator II' on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Denzel gets baptised

The ceremony was held at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ, located in Harlem, New York City. The First Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ Eastern New York live-streamed the service on Facebook.

The actor, who is set to turn 70 years old in one week, expressed his joy at receiving the licence. He said:

"In one week I turn 70. It took a while, but I'm here."

Denzel also thanked his wife, Pauletta Washington, after the baptism.

The two-time Academy Award winner has previously been open about his faith. In an interview with Esquire, as reported by Deadline, the actor acknowledged that while discussions about religion may be uncommon, he remains resolute in sharing his beliefs and experiences.

"I'm unafraid. I don't care what anyone thinks. See, talking about the fear part of it--you can't talk like that and win Oscars. You can't talk like that and party. You can't say that in this town," he wrote in an essay published by the magazine.

He continued: "It's not fashionable. It's not sexy. But that doesn't mean people in Hollywood don't believe. There's no such thing called Hollywood anyway. What does that even mean? That to me means a street called Hollywood Boulevard. It's not like we all meet somewhere and discuss what we believe. So I don't know how many other actors have faith. I didn't do no poll. How would I find that out? I mean, there's no Church Actor Meetings I've been to."

Meanwhile, Denzel Washington is currently enjoying the success of Ridley Scott's Gladiator II. Alongside him, the film features Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Joseph Quinn in lead roles.

The Oscar winner also revealed that he will appear in Black Panther 3, with director Ryan Coogler writing a role specifically for him.

In an interview reported by Deadline, Denzel spoke candidly about his current career priorities, focusing on working with top-tier filmmakers and taking on challenging roles.

"At this point in my career, I'm only interested in working with the best. I don't know how many more films I'm going to make, probably not that many. I want to do things that I haven't done," said Denzel.

He went on to share details of his upcoming projects, including portraying Othello at the age of 70, playing Hannibal, and collaborating with director Steve McQueen on a future film.

However, his comment about Black Panther 3 garnered the most attention.

Washington added: "After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. After that, I'm going to do the film Othello. After that, I'm going to do King Lear. After that, I'm going to retire."

Denzel Washington has won Academy Awards for his roles in Glory and Training Day.

(With inputs from ANI)