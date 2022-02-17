Dia Mirza shares stunning glimpses of her Coorg vacation with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. See pics

Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi recently flew to Coorg to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. The actor shared a few pictures and videos on Instagram from her time in the natural surroundings.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Dia shared a picture with Vaibhav Rekhi as they posed on the edge of an infinity pool at their resort with the green hills in the backdrop. “Until we meet again Coorg,” she captioned the picture along with a heart-eye emoji.

She also shared a stunning monochrome picture of herself as she flipped her hair. She captioned it, “Fly” along with a butterfly icon.

The actor, who is also an environmentalist, went on to share videos of hundreds of fluttering butterflies as well and wrote, “My heart said stop. And we did. And look what we discovered. Never seen anything like this.”

Dia and Vaibhav had tied the knot on February 15 last year. It was a simple Hindu wedding ceremony at home that was also attended by Vaibhav's daughter Samaira from his first marriage.

On the occasion of her first wedding anniversary, Dia shared a video from the event on Instagram and wrote, “There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of our dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered. Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi. May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life #SunSetKeDivane."

Elaborating more about their wedding, she further added, "Sharing a glimpse of our wedding day – A day that brought our families and friends together in the garden at home. A sustainable wedding that was created by a team that made it ‘simply’ joyous and memorable in every way.”

Dia and Vaibhav welcomed their son, Avyaan in May last year. He was born premature and was kept in the NICU for a few weeks before coming home. The actor occasionally shares pictures of him on her Instagram page.

