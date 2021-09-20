Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi shares pic of her, calls her ‘Monday motivation'

Actor Dia Mirza went ‘aww’ at her husband Vaibhav Rekhi's latest Instagram post. Vaibhav shared a picture of Dia, calling her ‘Monday motivation’.

The picture shows Dia with cropped, wavy hair, looking away pensively from the camera. The photo has a hazy quality and Dia is wearing a white shirt. “Monday motivation or some such,” Vaibhav wrote with the photo. Reposting it on her Instagram Stories, Dia wrote, “Awww” with an upside-down smile emoji.

Dia and Vaibhav got married in February this year in an intimate, surprise wedding at her own house. Sharing pictures from the wedding, Dia wrote, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us.”

The couple then took off to the Maldives for a honeymoon. However, his daughter Samaira also accompanied them on the holiday. After the trip, Dia revealed to her fans that she was expecting her first baby.

Their son Avyaan was born prematurely in May. After spending close to two months in the NICU, Avyaan was finally brought home in July, which was when Dia announced his birth on social media.

“To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, ‘To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.’ These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU,” she wrote.

Dia was last seen in Anurag Basu's Thappad with Taapsee Pannu. She also starred in the 2019 web series Kaafir.

