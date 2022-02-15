Dia Mirza blows kisses to Vaibhav Rekhi as Samaira cheers for the couple. Watch unseen moments from their wedding day

Actor Dia Mirza, on Tuesday, gave a glimpse of some unseen moments from her wedding day on her first anniversary with husband-businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. Taking to Instagram, Dia shared a video also featuring Samaira Rekhi, Vaibhav's daughter from his first marriage with Sunaina Rekhi.

The video started with a peek inside the wedding venue of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi, decorated with flowers and lights. As Dia emerged from under the floral canopy, she blew a kiss at Vaibhav who got teary-eyed. As Dia smiled, the video next showed Samaira holding a decorated sign that read 'papa's girls'.

After this, Dia walked towards Vaibhav and they shared a hug. When it was time for them to exchange garlands, Vaibhav was seen teasing Dia and leaning backwards leaving her laughing.

As they sat around the sacred fire, Dia too was seen joking with Vaibhav. They smiled and laughed as they performed the rituals. After their wedding was solemnised, the couple hooted and cheered along with the crowd. Samaira was seen holding and ringing two tiny bells as she smiled. The video ended with the newlyweds hugging each other.

Sharing the video, Dia wrote, "There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of our dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered (red heart emoji). Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi. May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life #SunSetKeDivane."

"Sharing a glimpse of our wedding day. A day that brought our families and friends together in the garden at home. A sustainable wedding that was created by a team that made it ‘simply’ joyous and memorable in every way," she also added.

Currently, Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi are enjoying their time in Karnataka's Coorg. She has been sharing pictures on Instagram from the trip. On Tuesday, she shared glimpses of her first wedding anniversary celebrations at a resort.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a photo in which a table was decorated with flowers in vases and strawberries in a glass. A piece of cake was also seen on a plate in which 'Happy Anniversary' was written. Dia also shared several clips as they toured the resort.

Dia and Vaibhav got married on February 15 last year in a close-knit ceremony. At their wedding, Samaira, who shares a warm bond with Dia, had performed the duties of a flower girl. She had also accompanied the couple on their honeymoon to the Maldives. A few months after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first child, son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

