IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Fan tells Disha Parmar to ‘not become mom of Rahul Vaidya's kids', see her reply
entertainment

Fan tells Disha Parmar to ‘not become mom of Rahul Vaidya's kids', see her reply

Disha Parmar shut down a fan who said that she is too 'classy' for Rahul Vaidya and advised her not to marry him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Rahul Vaidya proposed marriage to Disha Parmar in November, on her birthday.

Disha Parmar gave a sharp response to a fan who commented on one of her pictures, urging her not to become ‘the mother of Rahul Vaidya’s children’. In November, Rahul confessed his love for Disha on Bigg Boss 14 and proposed marriage to her. She is yet to publicly respond.

On one of Disha’s Instagram posts, a fan wrote, “Rahul papu ko aap suit nahi karti (Being with a loser like Rahul does not suit you), u r vary classy, good looking u should focus on your career.. Rahul k bacche ki maa mat bano (Do not become the mother of Rahul’s children).” She retorted by saying, “@tausif0506 who do you think you are to comment on what i do or don't do?”

Disha Parmar gave it back to a fan who advised her against marrying Rahul Vaidya.

Last year, in November, on Disha’s birthday, Rahul proposed to her on Bigg Boss 14. He said that he realised her importance in his life and how much he missed her after coming on the show. He then went down on one knee, took out a ring and asked her to marry him. Though he requested her to communicate her decision to the makers of the show, she has not publicly responded yet.

Also read | The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan star in a poor retread of The Godfather

However, Rahul’s mother Geeta Vaidya revealed that the wedding preparations are in full swing, when she entered the Bigg Boss house earlier this month, as a part of family week.

In an interview with The Times of India, Geeta confirmed that Rahul and Disha will get married, and said that the two families have already talked about it as well as made basic arrangements.

“Disha doesn’t want to get married in summer, so mostly we will have a June wedding. This season has already ended and they don’t want to get married in summer and will not wait for December. Itna lamba nahi kheechenge (We will not drag it for so long). We will have a June wedding,” Geeta said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul vaidya disha parmar

Related Stories

tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s mother says Disha Parmar came home after his proposal, confirms marriage is on the cards

UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 08:06 PM IST
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi says Rahul Vaidya is playing a ‘game’, will have affairs with Nikki Tamboli as well as Disha Parmar

UPDATED ON JAN 02, 2021 10:29 AM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.