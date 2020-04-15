Farah Khan Kunder’s kids are worried about abandoned pets and people not getting food

entertainment

From channelling their inner masterchefs, to dishing out some cool makeup tips and also learning a new instrument, Bollywood star kids are being creative while staying indoors due the ongoing pandemic. As B-Town continues to contribute and raise awareness, even their kids are doing their bit in this collective fight against the deadly novel coronavirus. Among them is Farah Khan Kunder’s kids who have used social media to create awareness about the virus and also raise money for the needy.

Her son, Czar Kunder, made a rap song titled Need To Survive through which he requests people to stay optimistic and healthy during the time of the lockdown, “My son not only sang and rapped, he also wrote the lyrics of the song. My daughters (Diva and Anya) helped him direct and edit the song and they did all of this in a matter of like five odd days. I was really impressed how they managed to get all of it together.”

On the other hand, her daughter, Anya is raising money for stray animals through painting. “Anya loves animals especially pets.We were anyway contributing towards feeding the strays but since we all are at home, Anya decided to use this time in a constructive manner. She has already raised more than ₹70,000 in a week’s time by sketching your pet for ₹1,000 a sketch. She has received a fabulous response and I feel it’s a great initiative. she says.

Farah adds that she feels like a proud parent, “The kids are worried about people not having their food or animals being abandoned and they want to contribute in little ways. We have not left our house for more than a month now and I am really happy that they are using this time constructively. At a time like this, even a ₹10 donation makes a huge difference and I am really proud of them.”