Kirk Medas cause of death: What is necrotizing pancreatitis?

Floribama Shore alum Kirk Medas died from liver failure on Friday at the age of 33, TMZ reported. Medas was battling a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis and was in ICU for nearly two weeks prior to his death. Floribama Shore alum Kirk Medas passed away from liver failure.(Instagram/ Aimee Elizabeth Hall)

A GoFundMe page was launched by his family to raise money to help with bills and rehabilitation.

“Kirk Medas is in the ICU fighting necrotizing pancreatitis. He is sedated and this could take some time to heal. We are praying that he has a full recovery but this process could take some time. The donation will help for medical bills and rehab. He has no medical insurance so your donations will be greatly appreciated. Please continue to uplift Kirk in your prayers . Thank you again from the Medas Family,” the fundraiser page stated.

Just a day before his passing, Floribama Shore castmate Aimee Elizabeth Hall had shared a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside a photo of Medas in the hospital, connected to a ventilator.

"Our friend Kirk has been in the ICU for over two weeks now, battling a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis. He’s currently on a ventilator, and the situation is incredibly serious," Hall captioned the post. “Kirk does not have medical insurance, and his sweet, strong mother has created a GoFundMe to help with the overwhelming expenses. If you’re able to give, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. And if you can’t, your prayers mean just as much.”

What is necrotizing pancreatitis?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, necrotizing pancreatitis is a serious complication of acute pancreatitis, in which parts of the pancreas die due to a lack of blood flow.

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas, often triggered by injury, infection, or toxins. When inflammation becomes severe, it can cause tissue death (necrosis).

If bacteria infect the dead tissue, they can spread rapidly throughout the body. This could lead to organ failure and death.

Symptoms

Early symptoms of acute pancreatitis and its necrotizing form include:

Intense upper abdominal pain, which may radiate to the back

Abdominal bloating or distension

Nausea and vomiting

As the condition worsens, symptoms may escalate to include:

Fever and chills

Rapid heart rate (tachycardia)

Severe thirst or dehydration