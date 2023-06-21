Fubo and Maximum Effort presents: Bedtime Stories with Ryan Reynolds, with a “goal of putting people to sleep”

Ryan Reynolds, who is recognized for his R-rated humor is going into his dad mode with his first original series ‘Bedtime Stories with Ryan,’ for FuboTV where he cherishes his role as a loving father to his 3 daughters.

Bedtime Stories With Ryan Trailer

Ryan Reynolds first original series 'Bedtime Stories with Ryan,' launched on 20th June.(Ryan Reynolds youtube )

As per the announcement made by Maximum Effort, Ryan Reynolds’ production company, the Maximum Effort Channel on Fubo has been launched on 20th June, featuring the premiere of the partnership’s first original show. Bedtime Stories with Ryan is a 15-episode series where Reynolds “reads new and classic bedtime stories in an attempt to soothe your mind and soul (and also his own).”

Ryan Reynolds stated that “We’re so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while. Storytime is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling.”

Reynolds’ production company, Maximum Efforts, is an investor in Fubo, and the channel on the pay-tv service will feature a collection of original and classic TV and movies made for optimal comfort. Spots for a recent rebranding campaign for Fubo were produced by Maximum Efforts.

Bedtime Stories With Ryan has been directed by Vincent Peone and produced by Maximum Effort and Fubo in partnership with Loon Productions and ArtClass. The music in the series is by Sleeping At Last. The official sponsor for the series is Autodesk. The show will be designed and made using a software platform provided by Autodesk.

The Head of Fubo Studios, Pamela Duckworth, stated that “Bedtime Stories With Ryan is a magical mix of joy and relaxation. These may be legendary stories, but Ryan’s voice and personality amplify each one, turning them into classics for a new generation.”

Additional streaming platforms will be declared, for now, the Maximum Effort Channel will be accessible on Fubo. The channel is a component of a multiyear partnership between Maximum Effort and Fubo. Their partnership includes an exclusive opportunity to preview unscripted TV series and a blind-scripted deal. Maximum Effort was co-founded by Reynolds and George Dewey in 2018. The company possesses full creative authority over the channel’s content. The Deadpool movies, “Free Guy,” “The Adam Project” and the unscripted show “Welcome to Wrexham” are also included in Maximum Effort’s projects

