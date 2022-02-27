Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection day 2: Alia Bhatt-starrer collects 23.5 cr, eyes 40 cr weekend

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, registered a decent growth on day two. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film released in theatres on Friday with an opening of ₹10.50 crore at the domestic box office. It reportedly showed more than 30% growth on Saturday with collections of around ₹13 crore. This would take the estimated total collection of the film to ₹23.50 crore. Also read: Shantanu Maheshwari interview: On Gangubai Kathiawadi, meeting Alia Bhatt on Jhalak and more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A report on Boxofficeindia.com stated: 'Gangubai Kathiawadi has shown good growth on Saturday of around 30-35% to collect around 12.50-13 crore nett." Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also predicted a ₹40 crore weekend for the film. He tweeted, “#GangubaiKathiawadi SOLID SATURDAY… Eyes ₹40 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend* in #India… #GangubaiKathiawadi (flower icons) nahin, (fire icons) hain.”

Appaulauding the film's decent opening, Taran had tweeted on Saturday, “To all the naysayers who had dismissed and written off #Bollywood — even said that #Bollywood has lost its shine and glory — the superb start of #GangubaiKathiawadi brings #Bollywood back in the limelight… Now await the forthcoming films… Picture abhi baaki hain (the story is not over yet).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Alia has not yet wrapped up the promotions for the film. She visited the Galaxy theatre in Mumbai on Friday to witness the response from the moviegoers. She also turned down being bogged down by any controversies surrounding the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Neither any controversy nor any comment bothers me. I don't think anything bothers me beyond a point. Of course, I feel like there's a certain novelty that just a part of a film holds...whether the film is a good film or a bad film ..that doesn't matter. The audience makes the final decision after watching the film... Anything that happens before or after can't really change the fate," she told ANI while promoting the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON