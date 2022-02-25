Alia Bhatt reacts to Kangana Ranaut's attacks against her and Gangubai Kathiawadi: 'I have no feelings of negativity'

Alia Bhatt's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi is earning rave reviews, with the actor's performance being praised in particular. But amid all the appreciation, Alia's colleague and fellow actor Kangana Ranaut has been scathing in her criticism of the film and Alia's casting in it, using terms like 'rom-com bimbo' for her. In a recent interaction, Alia said that despite Kangana's disparaging remarks, she has no ‘feelings of negativity’ towards her. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut rages against Gangubai Kathiawadi again, calls Alia Bhatt ‘papa ki pari’, ‘romcom bimbo’)

Speaking with RJ Stutee on Hindustan Times' Aur Batao, Alia mentioned that her character in Gangubai Kathiawadi is so confident that she does not need validation from others. In response to this, she was asked that while she has been open about her admiration for Kangana Ranaut, does she feel bad that it doesn't get reciprocated. "No, I genuinely have no feelings of negativity or anything. I have no feelings only towards it," Alia responded.

Elaborating on her response, the actor added, "I am also a person who spends a lot of time engaging with different energies, like in life also, meeting people and all and I always try and always focus, even with the people that I meet, even if I am having a hard day, I try to be light and positive. Because I think you have one life so fill it with as much lightness as possible. So even if there is any negative thing out there, whether it's trolling or people saying things about me or whatever it is, it somehow doesn't even reach me. Like that. It just doesn't reach me."

In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt plays a character inspired by a real-life sex worker, who eventually became a prominent and celebrated figure in the Kamathipua red-light district of Mumbai. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Last weekend, Kangana slammed the movie and referred to Alia as 'daddy's angel' and 'rom-com bimbo'. "This Friday 200 crore will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that rom-com bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Earlier, Kangana had also criticised a video of a young girl imitating Alia's lines from the film. "Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualise her at this age?" she wrote. (Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi movie review: Alia Bhatt shines in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tale of pain and rage turned into victory)

Alia responded to Kangana's criticism about the film's casting with a quote from the Bhagavad Gita. "Lord Krishna had said in the Gita that inaction is an action. That's all I want to say," she was quoted as saying by PTI. About Kangana's criticism of the girl's video, Alia told India.com, “I thought it was very cute. I am assuming that it’s not done without the supervision of an elder. If the elder is okay with it, then I don’t think we should have any issues with it as people.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theatres this Friday. The reviews for the film have been largely positive with critics praising the writing and Alia's performance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON