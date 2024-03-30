Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire roars with an impressive box office debut

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has turned heads with a monstrous first-day performance, exceeding all expectations and setting the stage for a blockbuster opening weekend. This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Godzilla, left, and Kong in a scene from "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)(AP)

The highly anticipated sequel to Godzilla vs Kong has established itself as a formidable contender in the legendary ‘MonsterVerse’. With a remarkable $35 million first-day haul, including previews, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is on the way to achieving an impressive $75 million opening weekend.

Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Box-Office Day 1: Audience shows love

Audiences have embraced the film with open arms, awarding it an A-CinemaScore, while critics are calling it the second-best film in the Monsterverse, close behind its predecessor, Godzilla vs Kong.

Although critical reception has been somewhat mixed, audience reception on Rotten Tomatoes tells a different story, with an impressive 92% audience score.

Despite the heavy competition, the film has secured its place as the second-best U.S./Canada start for the MonsterVerse and the fifth-best Easter weekend opening ever, a testament to its widespread appeal and enduring popularity.

The social media buzz around Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been electrifying, with fans expressing their excitement and anticipation for the epic showdown between the iconic titans.

Playing in 3,850 theatres countrywide, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is soaring at the box office thanks to support from premium formats like Imax, PLFs, ScreenX, D-Box, and 4DX.

The MonsterVerse director, Adam Wingard, has expressed his optimism for the future and teased "really cool ideas" for the franchise, which may or may not lead to a third film. With Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's success laying the groundwork, there appears to be more possibility than ever for the MonsterVerse brand to grow.

About Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Besides the usual monster-fighting monster, the story has a very thick plot full of lore and twists. The gist involves a massive threat that is concealed deep within the planet, threatens both Godzilla and Super Kong, and puts the survival of humanity in jeopardy.