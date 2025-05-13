Gérard Depardieu net worth: French film icon who found guilty of sexual assault left home at 13, lived with sex workers

In a setback for a titan of French cinema, a Paris court found actor Gerard Depardieu guilty of sexually abusing two females on a movie set in 2021 and given an 18-month suspended prison sentence. While his case is one of the most well-known #MeToo cases that arrived in the court in France, Depardieu always denied any misconduct and his attorney stated that he will appeal the court's ruling. Gérard Depardieu is said to have a net worth of $200 million to $250 million as of 2025. The number reflects his lengthy stint in cinema, business, and real estate investment.(Getty Images)

Amelie K, a set designer and one of the two plaintiffs, told the court that the actor delivered explicit sexual remarks and grabbed her all over her body while trapping her between his knees. She remembered, “He touched everything, including my breasts.” The victim claimed he was laughing while she was scared.

The woman further claimed that Depardieu asked her to touch his penis while wearing an offensive expression, implying that he intended to rape her. She informed the judge that the actor's composure and cooperation during the trial had nothing to do with his conduct at work.

Depardieu touched her breasts and buttocks three times on the movie set, stated another plaintiff, an assistant.

Speaking to the media after the court's verdict, the set dresser said, “I’m very moved. I’m very, very much satisfied with the decision, that’s a victory for me, really, and a big step forward. I feel justice was made.”

Although over 20 women have publicly or formally accused the actor of misbehavior in recent years, only the sexual assault case has been brought to trial. Several other cases were dismissed due to the statute of limitations or a lack of evidence.

Depardieu lived with sex workers

Born in a poor family in 1948, Depardieu spent his childhood with sex workers, toyed with modest criminal behavior, and left home at the age of 13 due to his parents' drinking habit and lack of literacy.

Depardieu once asserted that he could consume up to 14 bottles of wine in a single day. He claims in his memoirs that he was a male prostitute and even a grave robber before he started his career in acting and literature.

In 2011, British tabloids made mockery of Depardieu for peeing into a bottle while flying with Air France.

What is Gérard Depardieu's net worth?

Gérard Depardieu is said to have a net worth of $200 million to $250 million as of 2025. The number reflects his lengthy stint in cinema, business, and real estate investment.

Gérard Depardieu's yearly earnings fluctuate depending on his business endeavors, film projects, and other investments.

According to reports, he makes about 4 million euros a year from acting, movie royalties, and money from his business and real estate holdings.

Depardieu has also added to his diverse portfolio by investing in a variety of assets throughout France, such as restaurants and vineyards.

He owns a premium hotel in Paris, worth roughly 50 million euros, which he purchased in 2012.

Notable films from his vast filmography include The Man in the Iron Mask, Green Card, and Cyrano de Bergerac. Depardieu received praise from all over the world for his ability to portray a variety of personalities with nuance and realism.