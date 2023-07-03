Here's how Taylor Swift's Eras tour could become first billion-dollar tour, singer made $300M from the first 22 dates

Taylor Swift is notably one of the most expensive on the concert market, and is also high in demand. This is the scenario especially after her most recent Eras tour’s broke sale records. Pollstar data shows Talylor has already made more than $300 million from the first 22 dates of her Eras tour. Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her "Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023 (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)

“Even in the overheated economics of the post-pandemic live industry, those are especially balmy figures. But there’s plenty of evidence that Swift is driving the economy beyond the stadiums she’s filling,” Pollstar says. “Online research group QuestionPro estimated that the U.S. leg of the tour will generate $5 billion in economic impact, “more than the gross domestic product of 50 countries,” according to the researchers.”

Pollstar added, “In Chicago, hotel occupancy hit nearly 97 percent during Swift’s three dates at Soldier Field. Las Vegas reported its highest post-pandemic tourism spend. Swift is a stronger motive force than gambling, buffets and cheap booze. In the live industry, tour timing is always a discussion. Artists and agents want to ensure they aren’t out against similar acts vying for the same venues. But Swift’s timing was near perfect in a macroeconomic sense as well.”

The site added that Taylor is making over $13 million from each data on her Eras tour, with an average of 54,000 fans who are attending each concert. It is possible that her tour will go on to become the first to top the $1 billion mark after it ends in London next year.

As per Business Insider, Taylor is charging an average of $254 for each ticket. InvestorsObserver says that a QuestionPro survey found that the average concert goer spent $720 over their budget. This is over a total spend of more than $1,300, which includes the costs of outfits, merchandise, food, drink and travel.

