‘Terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with…. free Palestine,’ Gigi Hadid condemns Hamas attack on Israel

Gigi Hadid has broken her silence on the attacks in Israel, saying that they are not helpful for the cause of Palestinian freedom.

US Model Gigi Hadid walks the runway to present a creation by Chanel during the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 at the Grand Palais Ephemere in Paris on October 3, 2023. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)(AFP)

The model, whose father, Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian, posted a statement on her Instagram on Tuesday, expressing her sorrow and sympathy for the victims of the violence.

“I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily,” Hadid wrote. “My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict — too many of which are children.”

The 30-year-old also clarified her position on the Jewish people, saying that she does not wish them any harm.

“I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person.”

The attacks in Israel started on Saturday, when the Hamas terrorist group and movement launched a surprise attack from Gaza. Since then, more than 1,000 people have been killed and more than 3,400 have been injured. About 150 people are also being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

The American supermodel condemned the attacks, saying that they are not in line with the principles of the “Free Palestine movement.”

“The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine movement. The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back & forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of), and helps perpetuate the false idea Pro-Palestine = antisemitic,” she wrote.

This is the first time Hadid has spoken out about the attacks. Her sister Bella, who has been vocal about her support for Palestinian rights in the past, has not commented on the situation yet.

Hadid ended her statement by sending her love and strength to everyone who is hurting because of the conflict.

“If you are hurting as I share my condolences today with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I’m sending you my love & strength — whoever and wherever you. There are a lot of complex, personal, and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment, and security; no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity, or where they were born,” she wrote.

“I know my words will never be enough to heal the deep wounds of so many, but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always.”