54-year-old Fantastic Beasts cinematographer stable after paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh, rescue by air force

Cinematographer George Richmond, best known for his work on Deadpool & Wolverine, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, met with a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh. The Indian Air Force (IAF) had to rescue him in an operation on June 8. He has undergone surgery for his injuries and is ‘stable’ now.

George Richmond’s paragliding accident

George Richmond is the man behind the visuals of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

George was paragliding in Himachal’s Kullu district on June 8 when he was injured in an accident. He was rescued in an operation involving local authorities and the IAF. The cinematographer, who is 54, was one among a group of five on a long-distance cross-country flying expedition from Kangra district’s Bir Billing to the Deo Tibba region, where he crashed into rough mountainous terrain.

After the accident, four paragliders notified the local administration, and a coordinated search-and-rescue operation was launched. He was eventually evacuated from the accident site and brought to a nearby location. George was airlifted by an IAF chopper to Kullu, where he received initial medical care, according to PTI. On June 9, he was referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

Doctor gives health update after surgery

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} At the PGIMER, George was evaluated by the trauma team, including general and orthopaedic surgeons. He underwent surgery there on Thursday. Dr Vijay Goni, Prof and Head, Department of Orthopaedics at the institute, told the news agency that George injured his neck in multiple places after falling from a height. “Basic resuscitation was done, and a hard cervical collar was applied at presentation. After the initial process, the surgery was planned for Thursday,” he said. The cinematographer is under observation for the next 48 hours but is ‘stable and recovering’, according to the doctor. About George Richmond {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the PGIMER, George was evaluated by the trauma team, including general and orthopaedic surgeons. He underwent surgery there on Thursday. Dr Vijay Goni, Prof and Head, Department of Orthopaedics at the institute, told the news agency that George injured his neck in multiple places after falling from a height. “Basic resuscitation was done, and a hard cervical collar was applied at presentation. After the initial process, the surgery was planned for Thursday,” he said. The cinematographer is under observation for the next 48 hours but is ‘stable and recovering’, according to the doctor. About George Richmond {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} George is a British cinematographer who has been active since 1990. He worked on several films as a second assistant cameraman before making his debut as a cinematographer with The Hide in 2008. He has since worked on numerous action films, including the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot, the 2014 and 2017 Kingsman films The Secret Service and The Golden Circle, and the 2022 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} George is a British cinematographer who has been active since 1990. He worked on several films as a second assistant cameraman before making his debut as a cinematographer with The Hide in 2008. He has since worked on numerous action films, including the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot, the 2014 and 2017 Kingsman films The Secret Service and The Golden Circle, and the 2022 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His most recent work was Marvel’s 2024 hit Deadpool & Wolverine and the 2025 heist film Now You See Me: Now You Don't. George also worked as a cinematographer on the 2011 TV show One Man Walking and for a few episodes of Playhouse Presents and The Great Train Robbery.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

hollywood Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON