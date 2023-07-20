A jungle fantasy come to life! Megan Fox exudes ‘goddess’ vibes in sheer and shredded see-through dress

Megan Fox, the "Jennifer's Body" actress, is making waves with her recent steamy astrology-themed photoshoot, where she daringly poses in a see-through knit dress without anything beneath.

Megan Fox confidently stuns in a sheer knit dress.(Instagram/ Megan Fox/ Cibelle Levi/cibellelevi.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The photos, featuring the alluring Black Moon Lilith, have caused a stir over social media, netizens have showered her with compliments, calling her a "goddess," "queen," and "jungle princess."

In her latest Instagram post, Megan captions the photos with "lilith rising" and adds a black moon emoji, indicating her connection to Black Moon Lilith, which represents the lunar apogee – the farthest point of the Moon from Earth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Refinery29, Black Moon Lilith signifies our carnal desires and the need for empowerment, adding an enigmatic touch and delves meaning to the photoshoot.

One thirsty follower commented, “After seeing this Lilith is not the only thing rising.”

Another one wrote, “It’s giving divine feminine.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I can’t breathe,” one added.

The sultry woodland photoshoot, in collaboration with photographer Cibelle Levi, began attracting attention over the weekend when Fox shared shots of herself gracefully balancing on tree branches in a glittery green Oséree bikini ($165).

The actress captions the pictures with "the forest is my oldest friend," drawing a connection to nature and her surroundings.

Her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, couldn't resist commenting on the breathtaking photos. In response to one image, where Megan is striking a captivating pose on a tree branch, MGK playfully writes, "if this is what a wild animal looks like, i'd let it maul me."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old actress shared images of herself taking a dip in a creek, wearing a sheer, completely soaked corset dress.

The wet and wild look further captivated her fans, and she continues to receive an overwhelming response from her admirers.

Despite her stunning and bold appearance and the positive reactions from her followers, Megan has been candid about her struggles with body dysmorphia.

ALSO READ| Ads in, basic out: Netflix waves goodbye to basic plans £6.99, $9.99 in UK & US

In an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for their 2023 issue, she opens up about how she never sees herself the way others see her and admits that she has never truly loved her body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The “Till Death” star’s photoshoot in the forest showcases her at her most captivating and empowered self, drawing inspiration from the mystical symbolism of Black Moon Lilith and the enchanting allure of nature.