Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 gives subtle nod to late co-star Cameron Boyce

Adam Sandler’s sequel to his 1996 film Happy Gilmore is one of the most-talked-about releases from last week. Following on the story of a man who discovers his hidden talent for golf, Sandler plays the titular character who now uses his skills to raise funds for his daughter’s ballet school. With its usual tear-jerking moments blended with ample comedy, fans of the film have caught a subtle nod to one of Sandler’s former co-stars in the film: Cameron Boyce. Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2 poster(X/@netflix)

Who was Cameron Boyce?

Born in Los Angeles, Cameron Boyce was one of Hollywood’s most promising young stars had it not been for his sudden demise in 2019 at the age of 20. Known for his playful nature and comedic mastery, Boyce starred in Disney features like Jessie and Descendants.

He first got to work with Sandler in his 2010 film Grown Ups as the latter’s spoiled son Keithie Feder. The two shared a close working relationship, and he even went on to star in the film’s sequel. The pair were set to work on Sandler’s film Hubie Halloween together, had it not been for Boyce tragically passing away due to a seizure caused by epilepsy.

At the time of his passing, Sandler had posted a heartfelt tribute to the late star on his social media. “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences,” he wrote.

How does Happy Gilmore 2 honor him?

Although Happy Gilmore 2 does not make any direct reference to Boyce’s passing, fans noticed a subtle clue that must have been placed by producer Sandler deliberately as a nod to his former co-star. In one of the early scenes, a small television on screen shows an episode of the Disney show Jessie being played, which features Boyce in his role as Luke Ross. The moment caught widespread fan attention and was praised by viewers as a subtle way for Sandler to honor Boyce.

By Stuti Gupta