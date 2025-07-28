Will there be a Happy Gilmore 3? Here's what director Kyle Newacheck said

The release of Happy Gilmore 2 is one that has been thirty years in the waiting. Following its premiere on Netflix last week, fans have already started wondering whether they can get their hopes up in favor of receiving a third part of the beloved franchise anytime soon. Fans are buzzing about a possible Happy Gilmore 3 after the success of Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix.(Netflix/X)

The first film, originally released in 1996, follows the story of a hockey player who discovers his hidden talent for golf and uses that to his advantage to help raise money for his financially-strained grandmother. Following in the same spirit, the sequel tells the tale of him trying to raise money for his daughter’s ballet school.

Will there be a Happy Gilmore 3?

As of now, there is no official confirmation on whether such a film is in production. When asked if producer and star Adam Sandler had any plans of making a third sequel, director Kyle Newacheck revealed to The Direct, “I don’t know. I wouldn’t be too forward. I would be too forward to even think about it right now. The first one took a 29-year gestation period before they figured out what the second one is. I feel like whatever I come up with right now is going to be, not it, homie.”

Since the recent installment took thirty years for getting the right script and three years of production (Sandler started working on the script in 2022), chances of a third sequel being released or starting anytime soon look incredibly slim. Such a decision would be based on the kind of audience reception the second installment receives.

Is Adam Sandler interested?

Sandler has not publicly spoken about working on Happy Gilmore 3, although he is interested in creating a sequel for another one of his beloved movies from the past: The Waterboy.

“That would be fun as hell. I love Mama. I love Henry Winkler. I mean, come on. He’s always gonna be Coach Klein to me. But, I don’t know, man, it’s funny. I don’t know what the ideas [would be],” he said in a 2022 interview with Variety’s Award Circuit podcast. Interestingly, this is the same place where Sandler had announced plans for Happy Gilmore 2 as well.

As of now, Sandler’s schedule is relatively empty, with only one film (Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly) scheduled in his upcoming releases. His untitled project with the Safdie brothers hasn’t received any updates since 2023.

By Stuti Gupta