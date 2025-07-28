'Love it or hate it...': What Shooter McGavin ‘said’ about Happy Gilmore 2 reviews

It has been thirty years almost since Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore managed to beat Christopher McDonald's Shooter McGavin at golf, but Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2, sees the actor reprise his role as the pro golfer. The profile on X, going by the name Shooter McGavin, has had interactions with Fred Couples, the pro golfer who made a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2. (AP)

While Happy Gilmore 2 packed a hefty dose of nostalgia and peppered the story with cameos – all designed to take fans down the memory lane – the movie apparently got mixed reviews. While some loved the memories it brought back, others felt the sequel failed to live up to the mark.

Amid contending narratives online, a profile calling itself Shooter McGavin has shared its opinions on Happy Gilmore 2 reviews.

What Shooter McGavin said about Happy Gilmore 2 reviews?

The profile with McGavin's name shared an image with the text “Hate me or love me, you watched.”

The profile captioned it saying “How I feel about all the Happy Gilmore 2 reviews I’m seeing.”

Notably, McGavin is not a real person and is just a character portrayed by McDonald. However, the profile seems to have had very real interactions with actual golfing legends.

Fred Couples who has a cameo in Adam Sandler's movie, tagged the X profile named after McGavin and wrote “Welcome to the Gold Jacket Club,” adding, “Your Gold Jacket will look good next to the @PresidentsCup trophy!”

To this, the X profile named after McGavin replied “Thank you Fred. The Presidents Cup would look great in my trophy room.”

Notably, the Gold Jacket was something McGavin had coveted and lost in the first Happy Gilmore movie. During the filming of the sequel, star Adam Sandler took the chance to give the actor the gold jacket.

“Shooter finally gets what's coming to him,” Sandler wrote when posting the clip of him handing the jacket to McDonald. The profile named after McGavin also shared this video, remarking “For the record… This was just Gilmore returning to Shooter what was rightfully his.”